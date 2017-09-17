NFL rookies out of Ohio State continue to impress in Week 2

There were a lot less injuries in Week 2 for former Ohio State players, with one Buckeye rookie finally making his NFL debut, another rookie making his first catch and yet another snagging his first interception. The first-year players are living up to the hype, despite setbacks for many of them ahead of the regular season.

Watching the NFL was a bit more enjoyable this week following an Ohio State win over Army on Saturday, and the Buckeye did their part to represent the university at the next level.

Gareon Conley makes his rookie debut

After missing most of training camp and preseason —not to mention Week 1 of the regular season — with a pretty nasty shin injury, the Buckeye finally saw the field for the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. The rookie cornerback proved his value early on, adding to an already much-improved Raiders team from yesteryear. On Conley’s first snap in the NFL, he had a pass breakup that almost resulted in a turnover.

Gareon Conley is making an impact already pic.twitter.com/8lLh3CVjXE — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 17, 2017

Gareon Conley delivered in his NFL debut pic.twitter.com/D4SPGN5KWo — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 17, 2017

Concerns in Carolina

Rookie receiver Curtis Samuel was expected to be a big factor in the Cam Newton-led Panthers offense this season. Few expected Carolina to struggle heading into the season with so many young playmakers added to the roster. Despite seeing the field in Week 1, Samuel didn’t get any touches until this week, snagging two catches for 7 yards — one for eight, and one for a loss.

Hyde has a 100-yard day

The San Francisco 49ers have a lot of issues, but their three-down back Carlos Hyde isn’t one of them. The powerhouse running back snagged his first 100-plus yard game of the 2017 season on Sunday, finishing the day with 124 rushing yards on 15 carries, along with 19 receiving yards. He hasn’t gotten into the endzone yet this year, but it’s just a matter of time — to be fair no one on Niners has seen the endzone yet this season, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Carlos Hyde avec la plus grosse course de sa carrière, 61 Yards ! #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/w4wBxTm75E — NFL France (@FirstDownFR) September 17, 2017

Saints (and 4 Buckeyes) fall to the Patriots

It was going to be a long day for former Ohio State studs Vonn Bell and rookie Marshon Lattimore, who were tasked with secondary duty against Tom Brady in Week 2. Bell was fine with five total tackles (three solo), but Lattimore looked good, claiming seven total tackles (six solo) and two pass breakups.

Bell and Lattimore collided early in the fourth quarter sidelining both of them (seriously), but the rookie was sent back to the locker room and finished the game in concussion protocol. Two Buckeyes running into each other would be one of the more stupid reasons one of them was forced to miss a game — hopefully Lattimore is back and healthy quickly, the Saints could clearly use his help.

PFF: Marshon Lattimore's play should give Saints fans hope for the future pic.twitter.com/ul0EHW8Myc — Sports Politicen (@sportspoliticen) September 17, 2017

On offense, wideout Michael Thomas and veteran Ted Ginn Jr. did their best to contribute, but fell short against New England’s defense. Thomas continued building on his record-setting rookie season with five receptions for 89 yards Sunday, averaging 17.8 yards a catch. Ginn on the other hand had three receptions for 24 yards, and has yet to get into the endzone for New Orleans.

‘Monday Night Football’ matchup

The Detroit Lions are heading to New Jersey to face the New York Giants for some Monday night action. The Lions are still forced to wait idly by while Taylor Decker recovers from surgery on IR, but the Giants will see CB Eli Apple back in the starting lineup. Apple struggled with some injuries throughout training camp and the preseason, but was back in Week 1 with seven total tackles and one pass defended.

Plays of the Week

Malik Hooker’s first NFL career INT

The rookie set Buckeye standards sky-high as a turnover-magnet, and he isn’t disappointing his new fans in the NFL. The Colts gave Hooker his first career start in Week 2, and he followed it up by proving his worth -- with only one year of college experience — for his high draft pick. Hooker made his first NFL career interception and ran it back for 32 yards.

John Simon continues to represent #LBU

The Buckeye linebacker just keeps getting better, and continues to build off of an impressive preseason for the Colts. Signed during free agency, Simon has already been one of the most impactful players acquired this offseason. He kept the Cardinals at bay Sunday, snagging three total tackles and a big sack on Carson Palmer.

Injury Report