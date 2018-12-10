Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano reportedly interested in Temple job

With Ryan Day making his first coaching move as the new leader of the Ohio State football program by promoting Brian Hartline to the full-time wide receivers coach over the weekend, attention and speculation has turned to the future of another OSU assistant. Over the weekend, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Marc Narducci reported that Buckeye defensive coordinator Greg Schiano was one of a handful of coaches interested in the newly vacant head coaching job at Temple.

The Owls are currently 8-4 on the season, and will play Duke in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27. Previous head coach Geoff Collins departed the program last week to take over at Georgia Tech after Paul Johnson stepped down.

Narducci reported that Alabama co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones are also interested in the position. Before heading to Tuscaloosa, Gattis spent four seasons as an assistant under James Franklin at Penn State, so he is familiar with the football scene in Pennsylvania.

Temple’s interim head coach Ed Foley has also publicly stated that he will be interviewing for the job, and former Temple and Baylor assistant Francis Brown is also reportedly a candidate as well.

The Inquirer speculates that Temple would like to make a coaching decision as soon as possible, in order to have a coach in place ahead of the early signing period that begins on Dec. 19.