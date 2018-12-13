As Ryan Day era nears, new Ohio State offers arrive for prospects

As Rose Bowl preparation continues, the Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff has double duty. On top of getting the team ready for their New Year’s Day clash with Washington, the staff also has to get ready for the transition of power, as Urban Meyer will cede the throne to Ryan Day.

Even though the Bucks have these things to worry about, the recruiting world doesn’t stop. Fortunately, the coaches have been out and about, and have shown offers to prospects beyond the 2019 class.

New offers for a number of future stars

Blake Fisher, a massive recruit both physically and ranking wise, is a 2021 offensive tackle who picked up an offer from Ohio State on Wednesday. He’s from Avon, Indiana, and already has other offers from Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Florida State.

Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University. I would like to thank @OSUCoachKDub @CoachStudOL @ryandaytime for this opportunity. #BuckeyeNation⭕️⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/NUaFu2bTP7 — Blake Fisher (@blakefisher52) December 12, 2018

Additionally, Ohio State made an offer to a highly rated 2020 wide receiver. Johnny Wilson, a five-star recruit from Calabasas, California, added to his collection yesterday.

Blessed to say I have received an offer from THE...Ohio State University!!! #GoBucks #Wavy20 pic.twitter.com/78stJwP74P — Johnny Wilson (@jjohnnywilson) December 12, 2018

He’s a tall receiver, standing at 6-foot-5, and is currently high on UCLA, USC and Washington.

Josh Fryar, another 2020 prospect, also received an offer yesterday. He’s a three-star center from Beech Grove, Indiana. Fryar is also drawing interest from Wisconsin, Oregon and Cincinnati. He visited Ohio State in October for the Buckeyes game against Minnesota.

Brian Hartline gets a promotion, hits the recruiting trail immediately

Unsurprisingly, Brian Hartline was officially made the wide receivers coach at Ohio State over the weekend. It doesn’t seem like Hartline took a moment to celebrate, because he has been out visiting wide receiver prospects in the past week.

Last Friday, Hartline was in Pennsylvania to see 2020 five-star wide out Julian Fleming. He went out to watch Fleming in playoff action. The WR is seemingly high on Ohio State and Penn State right now. Currently, he is uncommitted—so it’s anybody’s game.

Hartline was also recently in Missouri with Ryan Day to check in on 2019 commit Jameson Williams.

Williams tweeted out that he was still a solid commit to Ohio State after Meyer’s announcement. The four-star from St. Louis is the number 24 ranked receiver in the class of 2019, according to 247 Sports.

Jestin Jacobs may not flip after all

2019 Ohio linebacker Jestin Jacobs took an official visit to Ohio State last Friday. He is currently committed to Iowa, but speculation has emerged lately about a potential flip, in large part due to the official visit.

Steve Wiltfong, however, stated that Jacobs is leaning towards sticking with Iowa.

Top247 LB Jestin Jacobs leaning towards sticking with #Iowa following official to Ohio State: https://t.co/jfGNsGdldO #Hawkeyes — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 11, 2018

Jacobs plans on enrolling early in college, so the push from Ohio State may have been too little too late.