Ohio State dishes out offer to 2021 standout

With the live period in full effect, Ryan Day and most of the Ohio State Buckeyes football staff have been all over the United States tracking down talent to bring to Columbus.

In Florida looking for future Buckeyes in the Sunshine State, Ohio State decided to enter the recruitment race for one of the top overall sophomore prospects in the country on Thursday afternoon.

After taking time on the recruiting trail to visit Palmetto Ridge High School in Naples, FL, on Wednesday, OSU linebackers coach Bill Davis and the Buckeyes have now dished out an offer to class of 2021 four-star athlete Kamonte Grimes.

“They visited my school yesterday (Wednesday) and I talked to coach Bill Davis. My coach called me today and told me that he called the staff and they really liked me so they offered. I still have to talk to them tomorrow (Friday) over the phone,” the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder stated to Land-Grant Holy Land soon after announcing his opportunity to play for the Buckeyes via his Twitter page yesterday.

Very blessed to receive an offer from THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY #BuckeyeNation pic.twitter.com/a9njgjbbo9 — Kamonté Grimes ‼️ (@KG3life_) December 13, 2018

Playing all over the field for Palmetto Ridge, Grimes accounted for more than 500 total yards from scrimmage, and over a dozen tackles as a sophomore for the Bears, who finished the year off with a final record of just 4-6.

Displaying raw athletic ability that not just the Buckeye coaches want, but nearly every program searches for, Grimes, the eighth athlete and 96th overall prospect in the class of 2021, per 247Sports, holds a number of scholarship offers at the moment.

With a list that will grow before he signs on the dotted line with a school, Ohio State currently finds themself up against the likes of Arkansas, North Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

See what caught the Buckeye coaching staff’s attention with these highlights of Kamonte Grimes on the field, via Hudl: