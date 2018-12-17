Ohio State plays host to numerous top prospects

Newly hired head coach Ryan Day and the rest of the Ohio State coaching staff might’ve not landed a verbal pledge, but the Buckeyes did play host to a number of highly sought after high school prospects over the weekend.

Want to know who made the trek to Columbus to mingle with the OSU bosses and watch Dwayne Haskins, Dre’Mont Jones and the rest of the Buckeyes prepare for their Rose Bowl matchup with the Huskies of Washington? Don’t fret, Land-Grant Holy Land has your back:

Class: 2020

Town: Grand Rapids,MI/East Kentwood

Size: 6’6/235

Offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, etc

Class: 2020

Town: Grand Rapids,MI/East Kentwood

Size: 6’4/274

Offers: Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, etc

I had a great time at THE Ohio State university!!!! pic.twitter.com/oWoBygnEh1 — Dallas Fincher (@Dallas72D) December 15, 2018

4-star RB Michael Drennen

Class: 2020

Town: Dublin,OH/Coffman

Size: 5’11/190

Offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Kentucky etc

Lil bro and Donut @ TheOSU today!!! pic.twitter.com/DgCSkHwU2G — Mike Doss (@THEMikeDoss) December 15, 2018

Class: 2021

Town: Dublin,OH/Coffman

Size: 6’0/200

Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, etc

Class: 2022

Town: Fort Branch,IN/Gibson Southern

Size: 6’5/185

Offers: Indiana

