Ohio State plays host to numerous top prospects

Newly hired head coach Ryan Day and the rest of the Ohio State coaching staff might’ve not landed a verbal pledge, but the Buckeyes did play host to a number of highly sought after high school prospects over the weekend.
Want to know who made the trek to Columbus to mingle with the OSU bosses and watch Dwayne Haskins, Dre’Mont Jones and the rest of the Buckeyes prepare for their Rose Bowl matchup with the Huskies of Washington? Don’t fret, Land-Grant Holy Land has your back:
4-star DE Bryce Mostella
Class: 2020
Town: Grand Rapids,MI/East Kentwood
Size: 6’6/235
Offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, etc
3-star OG Dallas Fincher
Class: 2020
Town: Grand Rapids,MI/East Kentwood
Size: 6’4/274
Offers: Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, etc
I had a great time at THE Ohio State university!!!! pic.twitter.com/oWoBygnEh1— Dallas Fincher (@Dallas72D) December 15, 2018
Class: 2020
Town: Dublin,OH/Coffman
Size: 5’11/190
Offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Kentucky etc
Lil bro and Donut @ TheOSU today!!! pic.twitter.com/DgCSkHwU2G— Mike Doss (@THEMikeDoss) December 15, 2018
4-star S A.J. Kirk
Class: 2021
Town: Dublin,OH/Coffman
Size: 6’0/200
Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, etc
QB Brady Allen
Class: 2022
Town: Fort Branch,IN/Gibson Southern
Size: 6’5/185
Offers: Indiana
Had a great time at Ohio State yesterday! Thanks for having me up to your practice! @ryandaytime @etwill21 @markpantoni @OSUCoachKDub @CoreyDennis_ @OSUCoachMeyer @OhioStateFB @CoachTonyAlford pic.twitter.com/IsryHPyvn5— Brady Allen (@bcallen18) December 15, 2018
Quick Hits
- Class of 2019 four-star offensive tackle and longtime OSU verbal commit Doug Nester visited Penn State over the weekend. Reportedly waiting until February to sign on the dotted line with a program, the Buckeyes might have to put a little overtime work to land the 6’6 315-pound West Virginia native.
- Like Nester, another potential future Buckeye took the weekend to check out another program. Wanting to make sure his choice is the right one for him on and off the football field, five-star offensive tackle Paris Johnson, a class of 2020 OSU commit, from Cincinnati St. Xavier spent Saturday in South Bend with the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
