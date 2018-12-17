 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ohio State plays host to numerous top prospects

Ryan Day and crew had numerous recruits on campus over the weekend.

By Charles Doss

Newly hired head coach Ryan Day and the rest of the Ohio State coaching staff might’ve not landed a verbal pledge, but the Buckeyes did play host to a number of highly sought after high school prospects over the weekend.

Want to know who made the trek to Columbus to mingle with the OSU bosses and watch Dwayne Haskins, Dre’Mont Jones and the rest of the Buckeyes prepare for their Rose Bowl matchup with the Huskies of Washington? Don’t fret, Land-Grant Holy Land has your back:

4-star DE Bryce Mostella

Class: 2020

Town: Grand Rapids,MI/East Kentwood

Size: 6’6/235

Offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, etc

3-star OG Dallas Fincher

Class: 2020

Town: Grand Rapids,MI/East Kentwood

Size: 6’4/274

Offers: Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, etc

4-star RB Michael Drennen

Class: 2020

Town: Dublin,OH/Coffman

Size: 5’11/190

Offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Kentucky etc

4-star S A.J. Kirk

Class: 2021

Town: Dublin,OH/Coffman

Size: 6’0/200

Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, etc

QB Brady Allen

Class: 2022

Town: Fort Branch,IN/Gibson Southern

Size: 6’5/185

Offers: Indiana

Quick Hits

  • Class of 2019 four-star offensive tackle and longtime OSU verbal commit Doug Nester visited Penn State over the weekend. Reportedly waiting until February to sign on the dotted line with a program, the Buckeyes might have to put a little overtime work to land the 6’6 315-pound West Virginia native.
  • Like Nester, another potential future Buckeye took the weekend to check out another program. Wanting to make sure his choice is the right one for him on and off the football field, five-star offensive tackle Paris Johnson, a class of 2020 OSU commit, from Cincinnati St. Xavier spent Saturday in South Bend with the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

This Article has a component height of 37. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...