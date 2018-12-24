Big time Ohio State target sets Christmas commitment date

Just days after signing a long list of top notch class of 2019 prospects, newly hired Ohio State Buckeyes head football coach Ryan Day could soon be adding one of the most sought after wide receiver recruits from the class of 2020.

‘Tis the season for giving, and on Christmas Day one program will definitely be landing a gift in the form of a 6-foot-3, 211-pound Sammamish, Washington, native. Announcing his commitment plans via his Twitter page on Friday night, four-star junior playmaker Gee Scott Jr. is all set to make his college plans known to the world.

I will officially be making my commitment on Christmas Day... — Gee Scott Jr. (@geescottjr) December 22, 2018

Earning nearly 20 offers throughout the recruiting process so far, Ohio State, who many believe are currently the frontrunner for his pledge, have tangled with the likes of Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, and USC for his talents.

Suiting up alongside fellow Ohio State class of 2020 offeree Sam Adams Jr. at Eastside Catholic, Scott Jr., the 15th wide out and 70th overall junior in the country, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, hauled in 48 receptions for 654 yards and six touchdowns to help lead the Crusaders to a 3A state championship title last season.

Already off to a fast start to their 2020 recruiting efforts, Gee would add another highly sought after prospect in Ohio State’s class. Sitting at five commits, he would join offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., center Luke Wypler, quarterback Jack Miller, running back Darvon Hubbard, and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as junior’s who’ve shut down their recruitment in favor of the Big 10 power Buckeyes.

Will Santa bring Ryan Day and company a new wide receiver pledge? We don’t have to wait much longer to find out. Stick with Land-Grant Holy Land for the latest.

Buckeyes add walk-on kicker

After recently locking up a grayshirt commitment from New Albany class of 2019 punter Michael O’Shaughnessy, Ohio State has now added a preferred walk-on pledge from another in-state special teams standout.

Turning down reported interest from a number of programs, including Cincinnati, Iowa State, Toledo and Washington State, Dover (OH) kicker Jack Deneher will call Columbus his future stomping grounds after accepting an opportunity with the OSU football squad.

Officially signed as a Buckeye! Absolutely unreal and I cannot thank my team and community enough! pic.twitter.com/HmiE8KG9xU — Jack Deneher (@Jack_Deneher) December 21, 2018

While he might have an uphill battle when it comes to snatching up the starting gig for the Buckeyes with numerous bodies already on the roster, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Deneher has shown the ability to be more than reliable during his time at Dover.

Inheriting a big leg from his father, a former college kicker in his own right, Deneher, the 26th overall ranked kicker in the entire class of 2019, according to Kohl’s Kicking, connected on 14 of 16 of his field goal attempts, and 95 of his 98 extra points while donning a Dover uniform, per the Times Reporter.

What kind of player are Ryan Day and Ohio State getting in Jack Deneher? Kohl’s Kicking had the following to say about the newest future Buckeye:

“Deneher has attended previous camps with the most recent being the National Scholarship Camp in July of 2018. His Kick-offs were amazing! His KO charts were the best at camp over the two sessions that we charted them. It has been fun to see Deneher make huge gains on distance and hang-time in a short time since January. His FG’s are solid and with similar gains in coordination in the months and years ahead, he could be a diamond in the rough for the 2019 class. Keep an eye on Jack Deneher!.”

Want to see him in action? Check out some of Deneher’s highlights, brought to you by Hudl: