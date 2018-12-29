It’s hard to see Ohio State losing Urban Meyer’s final game

Not many coaches have the opportunity to end their career with a win over their hated rival, a conference title, and a Rose Bowl win, but that’s the spot Urban Meyer’s in as his career wraps up on Tuesday in Pasadena. Can the Buckeyes send him off in style against Pac-12 Champion Washington Huskies?
On this episode of the Hangout in the Holy Land, Patrick Mayhorn and I discuss Meyer’s final game in Columbus, the host of off-field stories around the Buckeyes right now, and why we think they’re going to roll to an impressive Rose Bowl win.
Show notes
2:25- Ohio State has a lot of stuff going on off the field right now (and almost all of it is good!)
5:20- Is Washington just evolved Northwestern?
7:15- Ohio State’s WRs versus UW’s secondary might be the best matchup of bowl season
16:00- Any Orange Bowl Vonn Bell’s out there?
22:00- Jake Browning is probably going to make at least one massive mistake
24:50- This game could get ugly if UW’s offensive line doesn’t protect him
28:45- Is there any chance that Ohio State loses Urban Meyer’s last game?
31:00- A quick hypothetical about the Michigan game
39:00- The coaches film room cast for the playoff is wild
42:00- Rose Bowl predictions
