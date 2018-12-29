It’s hard to see Ohio State losing Urban Meyer’s final game

Not many coaches have the opportunity to end their career with a win over their hated rival, a conference title, and a Rose Bowl win, but that’s the spot Urban Meyer’s in as his career wraps up on Tuesday in Pasadena. Can the Buckeyes send him off in style against Pac-12 Champion Washington Huskies?

You can subscribe to the Hangout in the Holy Land on Apple Podcasts, and follow along on Spotify! Follow us Twitter, too.

On this episode of the Hangout in the Holy Land, Patrick Mayhorn and I discuss Meyer’s final game in Columbus, the host of off-field stories around the Buckeyes right now, and why we think they’re going to roll to an impressive Rose Bowl win.

Show notes

2:25- Ohio State has a lot of stuff going on off the field right now (and almost all of it is good!)

5:20- Is Washington just evolved Northwestern?

7:15- Ohio State’s WRs versus UW’s secondary might be the best matchup of bowl season

16:00- Any Orange Bowl Vonn Bell’s out there?

22:00- Jake Browning is probably going to make at least one massive mistake

24:50- This game could get ugly if UW’s offensive line doesn’t protect him

28:45- Is there any chance that Ohio State loses Urban Meyer’s last game?

31:00- A quick hypothetical about the Michigan game

39:00- The coaches film room cast for the playoff is wild

42:00- Rose Bowl predictions