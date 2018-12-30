Tate Martell reaffirms his commitment to Ohio State amidst Justin Fields transfer rumors

Media day festivities are still happening, as both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Washington Huskies gear up for the 105th edition of the Rose Bowl. One of the biggest storylines leading into the “Granddaddy of Them All” is the question surrounding the quarterback position for the Buckeyes.

With Heisman finalist Dwayne Haskins still mulling his future, depending upon what he does, a domino effect is certain to occur. Current Georgia backup QB Justin Fields, once a five-star prospect, is rumored to be interested in transferring to OSU. With the Buckeyes already having three QBs in Tate Martell, Matthew Baldwin and Chris Chugunov on the depth chart, the addition of Fields would make a very packed (and talented) position room.

On Sunday, Martell, who saw playing time this season, reaffirmed not only that he plans on staying at Ohio State, but that he is confident that he would be the starting quarterback if Haskins decides to enter the NFL Draft.

Tate Martell was asked who is going to be the next starting quarterback at Ohio State.

"I will."

Level of confidence?

"I'm 100-percent sure on that." — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) December 30, 2018

That wasn’t the only Martell sound bite of the day; he also reiterated the fact that he’s worked hard for two years to become starting QB at Ohio State, and intends to make that happen.

Will OSU QB Tate Martell consider leaving if a big-time transfer comes in? "Why would I leave for someone who hasn't put a single second into this program yet? I've put two years of working my ass off for something that I've been waiting for and dreaming of having my whole life." — Dave Briggs (@DBriggsBlade) December 30, 2018

We’ll have a lot better picture of how all of this will play out after Jan. 1. But, regardless of what happens, this will be a very interesting offseason for Ryan Day, as he takes over as head coach following the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State-Washington will kickoff at 5 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day.