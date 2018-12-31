Ohio State makes offer to WR in 2021 class

The Ohio State Buckeyes are a day away from playing in the Rose Bowl. There’s been practices, media obligations, and fun festivities for the players and coaches leading up to, arguably, the most renowned bowl game in college football.

Even though a national title isn’t on the line, the coaches are doing what they can to make sure Ohio State not only raises a trophy in Pasadena, but shows—on a national televised platform—that the Buckeyes are still the real deal and should’ve been a College Football Playoff participant.

At the same time, the Buckeye coaching staff is doing some recruiting too. With the team being in California, they are taking out two birds with one stone. A St. John Bosco (CA) prep wide receiver hauled in a coveted offer from Ohio State, and made it known over the weekend.

Familiar Territory

Wide receiver is a position where OSU has been stockpiling talent. Especially after this season, where quarterback Dwayne Haskins set school records in the passing department, wideouts may be waiting next to cell phones and mailboxes, waiting for an OSU offer.

One WR got the good news, as Beaux Collins secured an offer from the scarlet and gray, and posted about the achievement on Twitter.

I’m blessed to have received an offer from The University of Ohio State #Gobuckeyes Thank you @brianhartline !! pic.twitter.com/2Ff32cAlLn — Bo ✞| ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@beaux_collins) December 28, 2018

Collins is 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, and calls Bellflower, California, home. Where he will call home for his college days remains to be seen, but the offers are building. A member of the 2021 class, he doesn’t have a full recruiting ranking/star rating from all the services just yet, but 247sports has given him a four-star grade.

The hype is real around this Californian, as he has some quality offers from power programs. On the West Coast, Arizona, Arizona State, USC and Oregon are just some of his notable offers; additionally, Florida, Florida State and Notre Dame are just a few of the other top-flight, name brand schools to make it known that they want Collins in their program when the time comes.

Ohio State is in this game early, which is always a good sign. Brian Hartline has proved to be a great recruiter, and doing more of the same may go a long way in bringing Collins to the midwest.

Weekend Funny

Over the weekend, Michigan, who lost to Ohio State by a margin of 62-39, found a way to embarrass themselves again in front of a national audience. In the Peach Bowl, the Florida Gators led 13-10 at halftime over the Wolverines before pulling away for a 41-15 victory. The vaunted UM defense was, again, busted to pieces.

Jack Miller, a member of the Buckeyes’ 2020 recruiting class, made a very short tweet about the Wolverines.

TTUN — Jack Miller (@jackjamesmiller) December 29, 2018

It’s minimalism at its finest.