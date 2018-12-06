Two 2020 recruits decommit, many others reaffirm status as Ryan Day prepares to become Ohio State head coach

It looks like we’re in for an eventful next couple of months of recruiting for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The 2020 class has lost two verbal commits in the past two days after the announcement of Urban Meyer’s retirement.

Lejond Cavazos and Jake Wray have reopened their recruitment. Ryan Day, the coach in waiting, faces an early task in the recruiting process.

Cavazos is a four-star safety at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. He has offers from many power 5 schools across the country. Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano was seen at IMG Academy yesterday, which may have been a trip to convince Cavazos to re-commit.

Wray is also a four-star recruit and he plays at Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga. He, too, has a number of offers from power 5 schools.

The good news is about both of these recruits is that they have said they still will consider Ohio State. It does give Ryan Day some additional work he probably wishes he didn’t need to do early on.

Multiple recruits reassure their commitment

Fortunately, it seems as if most recruits committed to Ohio State are still solid on coming to Columbus. Many of them have gone public in saying so on Twitter, including Garrett Wilson and Jack Miller:

I am 1000% committed to Ohio State University. Much love @OSUCoachMeyer — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 4, 2018

As of now, Ohio State’s 2019 class has 15 members and is ranked No. 12 in the country. The 2020 class is currently the fourth highest ranked class with 5 verbal commits.

Day is on the trail

Ryan Day and other assistant coaches have already been seen on recruiting trips since the announcement yesterday. Day made a trip to Illinois Tuesday to look at Nick Broeker play in a basketball game.

I’m at Springfield High where the Senators are about to take on SHG in boys CS8 hoops action. New OSU Head Coach Ryan Day here with offensive line Coach Greg Studrawa getting a look at potential OLine recruit Nick Broeker on the hardwood pic.twitter.com/dWu9PRsAes — Jared Phillips (@JaredL_Phillips) December 5, 2018

Broeker is a 2019 offensive tackle from Sacred Heart Griffin in Springfield, Ill. He is a three-star prospect and is currently committed to play at Ole Miss.

Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were in Mentor, Ohio, yesterday making an in-home visit with 2019 commit Ryan Jacoby. Jacoby plans to enroll early at Ohio State.

Expect a lot more of this going forward since there’s no game until Jan. 1. Day is going to be a busy man these next few months.

Mitchell Melton receives an offer

Mitchell Melton, a three-star athlete from Good Counsel in Olney, Md., has picked up an Ohio State offer.

Blessed to receive an offer from THE Ohio State University ! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/xtyxl2AlLP — Mitchell Melton. (@m17m__) December 3, 2018

Melton also is drawing interest from Duke, Rutgers, Virginia and Virginia Tech. He attends the same high school as current Buckeye Keandre Jones did.

Quick hits