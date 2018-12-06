4-star Ohio linebacker Tommy Eichenberg commits to Ohio State

After a pair of decommitments following the retirement announcement of head coach Urban Meyer, the Ohio State Buckeyes got good recruiting news on Thursday night as St. Ignatius inside linebacker Tommy Eichenberg declared that he would be heading to Columbus to play college football next fall.

Officially committed to The Ohio State University ⭕️❕#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/PsXWx6HeqC — Tommy Eichenberg (@tommyike41) December 7, 2018

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound high school senior is a four-star prospect, and ranks as the 319th best player in the country, according to 247Sports Composite ranking. He also comes in as the 19th inside linebacker, and the eighth best prospect from the state of Ohio.

In his introductory press conference, new head coach Ryan Day confirmed his commitment to recruiting Ohio high school athletes, and he comes through with the first pledge of his head coaching career.

Eichenberg becomes the 15th member of the 2019 class, having also held offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, and a number of other schools across the country. He joins Mansfield’s Cade Stover as the only linebackers in this class.