Ohio State will host 5-star DT on visit next month

Need your Ohio State recruiting fix? Land-Grant Holy Land has your back. Get caught up with some of the latest news from this past weekend.

From Hawaii to Columbus

Urban Meyer, Larry Johnson and the rest of the Buckeyes staff will soon have their shot to impress a top tier class of 2019 defensive tackle.

Releasing his spring visit plans via his Twitter page, five-star lineman Faatui Tuitele will be on campus from Honolulu to mingle with the Buckeyes next month.

The dates for the visits have been set:

LSU Tigers- Tuesday, March 13



Oklahoma Sooners- Thursday, March 15



Texas Longhorns- Saturday, March 17



Alabama and Ohio State will be visited in April. — FAATUI TUITELE (@tuitele87) March 9, 2018

Although Tuitele didn’t mention a date for when he would take his trip to OSU, the visit will reportedly happen on April 6, according to multiple reports.

Yet to pick up an offer from OSU, the trip will give the pair a chance to get more familiar with one another. While a scholarship from the Buckeyes could be coming his way in the very near future, well over 30 universities have handed the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder a chance to attend their school, including USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

Georgia DB visits OSU

While Tuitele will head to campus in April, the Ohio State football program kicked off this past weekend by hosting one of the top defensive back recruits the state of Georgia has to offer.

Making the trip to Columbus from Atlanta for the first time on Friday, three-star class of 2019 safety Kyle Hamilton finally had the opportunity to see what it would be like to be a student athlete at the Ohio State University first hand.

Had a great time at Ohio State today! pic.twitter.com/KVZXQOs29E — Kyle Hamilton (@kham316) March 9, 2018

Currently considered the 68th safety and 921st overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, OSU isn’t the only program trying to lock up a pledge from the 6-foot-3, 188-pound standout.

After finishing his junior campaign at Marist School with 60 total tackles and six interceptions, Hamilton has earned scholarships from not just Urban Meyer and crew, but also from the likes of Duke, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, Stanford, Florida State and his home state Georgia Bulldogs.

With 33 total offers, he’s only considering seven options. On Sunday, just two days after ending his time with the OSU coaches, he named a leader list of Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern and Duke.

Thank you to all of the schools that have recruited me throughout this process. These are the schools I will be focusing on. pic.twitter.com/M4NSGOEtrQ — Kyle Hamilton (@kham316) March 12, 2018

Buckeyes offer 2020 OL

Always looking towards the future, the Buckeyes dished out an offer to 2020 offensive guard Luke Wypler on Sunday evening.

Still nearly two years away from putting pen to paper and signing a National Letter of Intent with a college program, the 6-foot-4, 269-pound sophomore has watched his recruitment take off this winter. Currently sitting with 13 offers on the table, the Buckeyes join Michigan, Florida, Kentucky, Notre Dame and others in the pursuit for the New Jersey native.

Blocking for three-star 2018 quarterback Nick Patti, Wypler and the rest of the St. Joseph Regional line helped lead the Pittsburgh signee to over 2,000 passing yards and 17 touchdowns for the 8-4 Knights last season.

Quick Hits