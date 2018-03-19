Ohio State makes the cut for a pair of top 2019 prospects

With it being St. Patrick Day weekend, you might’ve missed out on your Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting fix. Don’t fear, that’s why Land-Grant Holy Land is here.

Sit back and get caught up with some of the latest news from the world of Ohio State recruiting.

2019 OL names leaders

Ohio State already holds a verbal pledge from West Virginia offensive linemen Doug Nester and Ryan Jacoby of Mentor, Ohio—but that doesn’t mean other talented prospects aren’t thinking about blocking for the Buckeyes.

On Friday, four-star offensive tackle John Olmstead took to his Twitter page to drop his current leader list. Cutting things down from around 35 scholarship offers, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound New Jersey native is now considering 10 programs.

Making his new short list of possible destinations for the next level, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin are still options for Olmstead.

I am truly thankful to every school that has offered me a chance to continue my academic and athletic careers. It has been an honor to meet all of the coaches who recruited me. After many conversations with my family and much prayer, I will be considering these ten schools. pic.twitter.com/VWo7qGQvlP — John Olmstead (@JOHNNYO_72) March 16, 2018

While some believe he’ll end up at Notre Dame when it’s all said and done, John had the following to say on why OSU is still among his options.

“It was awesome when I went out there for the Penn State game,” Olmstead told Rivals. “The atmosphere was crazy. The people are great there. I like coach Stud, and Schiano is a New Jersey guy. They coaches are great people and they’re in contact with me almost every other day. Our relationships are great.”

What’s next? Before the Buckeyes can shock the world and grab Olmstead from the Garden State, the Ohio State coaching staff will need to get him back on campus.

WR trims list

Olmstead wasn’t the only soon-to-be senior to name Ohio State among his top-10 programs.

Also having the Buckeyes as one of the schools sticking out in his recruitment was Mycah Pittman, a four-star wide receiver from Calabasas High School in California.

Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, UCLA and Washington State are still in play for the son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman.

In the same boat as John Olmstead, Ohio State will have to get the 6-foot-0, 195-pound Pittman on campus before things really become serious—although the Buckeyes are looking to build a pipeline out west after recently signing wideout Chris Olave out of Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, Calif.

One of the most sought after playmakers in the country, Pittman is currently considered the ninth wide receiver and the 52nd overall prospect in the class of 2019, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Quick Hits