Ohio State continues to throw offers all over the place

We are about to embark on an event that does nothing short of boasting how well Ohio State’s football program not only recruits, but also how well it develops you. The NFL Combine taking place over the course of the next few days will feature 11 invited Ohio State Buckeye players. If you’re wondering, that’s literally an entire offensive or defensive side of the ball in terms of amount of guys that have been asked to take part in the festivities.

A huge recruiting tool to say the least, future college prospects watching this Combine will have the ability to once again see firsthand at what you have in front of you if you select Ohio State and work your tail off while you’re on campus. An obvious asset for the coaching staff, there’s no doubt Meyer will use this Combine to continue pitching why Ohio State is the place to be if you have dreams of an NFL future. As always, it’s safe to say the times for Ohio State football recruiting are incredible. Even a four-star in-state prospect in Ryan Jacoby decided to commit yesterday. As they say, the rich tend to get richer.

For the Buckeyes though, they stay rich.

Stockpiling positions of importance

In the 2018 recruiting cycle, Ohio State landed the top tight end in the country when they were able to sign Jeremy Ruckert. A much needed position for the Buckeyes, the tight end spot has began to increase in need and in production with Kevin Wilson’s expertise being in command of the offense along with Ryan Day. With that desire to add more of a tight end pass-catching presence in the offense, more Jeremy Ruckerts are going to be needed in Columbus to suit up for Ohio State. Fortunately, when you have Wilson’s track record pedigree of coaching elite tight ends, that shouldn’t be too hard to accomplish.

Yesterday may have been another step in that direction.

Via his Twitter account, Luke Deal, a 2019 Greenwood, South Carolina native, announced that his latest scholarship offer came from the likes of Ohio State. A large prospect to say the least, at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Deal is a kid that when he enters the field, you take notice. Add his ability to his size and you have the 19th best tight end prospect in the 2019 class as well as the sixth best player in South Carolina. With double digit offers from schools such as Michigan, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Auburn, and most recently, Ohio State, you can see why Deal has become a priority for a number of top programs.

Blessed to receive an offer from THE Ohio State University ️ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/pS5zZD2RSk — Luke Deal (@lukedeal5) March 1, 2018

Obviously, the South Carolina residence has ties to Clemson and there’s no surprise why Clemson is thought to be the clear leader his his recruitment. With Ohio State now entering the race though along with many other top programs, it’s true that a list of schools will be on his mind and not just Clemson. Certainly there’s no love lost in regards to Ohio State and Clemson’s relationship, but if Meyer and the Buckeyes want in on this prep star, they’ll certainly have to battle the Tigers yet again.

Ding Ding, Round 2

Let’s keep with the trend right here at the tight end spot. The Buckeyes kept their momentum going when they made their second tight end position offer of the day when they became the latest to do so for Jackson Lowe. Another giant at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Lowe hails from Cartersville, Ga., where everyone knows football is king. The 14th best at his position and a very high three-star prospect, Lowe is another guy that is thought to be a Clemson lean. Somewhat ironic to see two similar sized tight ends considering the same school, but when you’re in that area, Clemson as well as others will almost always be in the mix.

Blessed to have received an offer from the ⭕️hio State University pic.twitter.com/YaHvkpal7P — Big Baby (@jacksonlowee) March 2, 2018

Lowe has other offers under his belt as well from Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, Auburn, and nearly 20 more, so it’s not off to think that the three-star ranking will most likely change in his favor when the updated rankings come out.

We’ll keep it locked in on Lowe as well, but look for at least the Buckeye staff to insist on him visiting campus before Ohio State becomes a real player for his services.

Safety battle in enemy territory

Newly named co-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will certainly flourish in his new role at Ohio State. Not only helping call the defense, but coaching the safety position as well, Grinch’s success at Washington State was incredible, but with Ohio State talent, he’s almost bound to continue his high level coaching abilities. With the track record the Buckeyes have too in the defensive secondary, players will obviously want to come play for Grinch and Ohio State.

Yesterday, Ohio State made it’s way South into non-conference enemy territory when they offered Trikweze Bridges, a Lanett, Ala., native. A four-star prospect, Bridges is the 17th best 2019 safety, according to 247sports, as well as the 11th best player in Alabama for his class. At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Bridges has the frame to certainly be a run-stopping safety, but has the speed to keep up with top-tier receivers. While many would think this is easily an Alabama commit in the making, it’s still important to note that he does hold other offers from the likes of LSU, Florida State, Oregon, and now Ohio State. An impressive résumé nonetheless, Bridges will be one to keep an eye on in the future. The Buckeyes are keyed in already on some top safety’s closer to Columbus, but anything can happen in the recruiting world.

