Standout recruits list Ohio State among current leaders

While taking time out to watch March Madness, you probably missed out on your Ohio State recruiting fix over the weekend.

Don’t worry, That’s why Land-Grant Holy Land is here. Get caught up with some of the latest news in the world of OSU recruiting.

Buckeyes make the cut for Virginia DB

Guess what? This should be an easy one. Yup, as many of you guessed the Buckeyes found themselves on the short list of top programs for one of the most sought after prospects in the entire class of 2019, yet again.

On Saturday afternoon, four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones took to his Twitter page to share with the world that he is now down to seven programs. Trimming things from around 20 scholarship offers, the Norfolk, Va., native is still considering suiting up for Ohio State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Nebraska, Tennessee or Alabama.

After cutting down things, what’s next for the Maury High senior? Before he gives out a verbal pledge, the 6-foot, 170-pound Jones will be setting up campus visits. Some trips might still be in the air, but one thing is for sure: he’ll be on the OSU campus soon.

Pegged as the current leader for his pledge by some around the recruiting scene, Jones will make the trek from Virginia to Columbus on March 30 to watch the Buckeyes in action during spring practice, finally giving him a chance to see what it would be like to suit up in the Scarlet and Gray.

2020 WR names top 11

Jones wasn’t the only recruit to name Ohio State among his current leaders over the weekend.

Also having the Buckeyes as one of his potential landing spots, class of 2020 wide receiver Jacobi Bellazin now has OSU, Arkansas, Arizona State, Florida State, Illinois, LSU, Louisiana Tech, Miami, TCU, UCLA and USC as programs sticking out above the rest.

With nearly two years still left in his recruitment, things could definitely switch up for the Livonia sophomore, but at the moment, OSU is still being held in consideration by the 5-foot-8, 180-pound standout.

Will the Louisiana native and onetime TCU verbal pledge end up heading north to continue his path to the NFL? Only time will tell. Stick with Land-Grant Holy Land for the latest.

Buckeyes host instate OL

In between having recruits announcing OSU on their leader list, Urban Meyer, and the rest the Ohio State coaching staff found the time to play host to a few talented prospects on visits to campus.

One of the recruits who made it down to Columbus to get more familiar with the Buckeyes was 2020 offensive tackle Jakob James of Cincinnati Elder.

“The trip was phenomenal. Just being in the environment and in the facilities was an awesome experience. I met with the coaches and really built a good relationship with them. I watched a practice that had a ton of enthusiasm. I had a great day.” The 6-foot-5, 260-pound sophomore stated to Land-Grant Holy Land on his visit to Ohio State.

During his time in Columbus, James had the opportunity to chat it up with numerous coaches on the OSU staff, including the legendary Meyer.

“I spoke with Coach Meyer, Coach Strudawa, Coach Wilson and Coach Alford. We had a great conversation about what it takes to be a Buckeye, being a lineman at OSU, and to basically keep working hard and great things would come my way.”

Although he’s yet to lock in his first full ride scholarship offer, James will get his shot pretty soon. With interest coming in from not just the Buckeyes, but also from the likes of Clemson, Penn State, Notre Dame, Virginia, Rutgers, Boston College, and Pittsburgh, he’s currently thinking over his next move: summer camp visits.

“Me and my family are still trying to figure out what will work for the summer, but I do plan on attending some schools for camp in the summer.”

