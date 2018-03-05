Ohio State offers 3-star QB scholarship during visit to Columbus

Ohio State might already have numerous bodies in the quarterback room, but that isn’t stopping Urban Meyer, Ryan Day, and the Ohio State coaching staff from searching the recruiting trail high and low for a class of 2019 signal caller to add to the fold.

Handing out numerous offers recently, another talented soon-to-be senior quarterback locked in a scholarship from Meyer, Day, and crew on Friday afternoon.

In Columbus for the weekend from Baltimore, Md., three-star prospect Jalon Jones of St. Frances Academy has now earned a chance to suit up in the Scarlet and Gray.

Excited to say that I’ve been offered a scholarship from THE Ohio State University⭕️ #GoBucks #DevelopedHere pic.twitter.com/9WrCjJ1fak — Jay (@j4ymyles) March 2, 2018

Currently considered the 10th dual threat quarterback and 434th overall prospect in the class of 2019, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Jones has picked up a solid list of offers since decommitting from the Bulldogs of Mississippi State in late November. Just like the Buckeyes, Florida, Maryland, Ole Miss, and Tennessee are among the programs to give the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder a chance to continue his playing days and education at their University.

No wonder so many teams have their eye on Jones. A threat to reach the end zone nearly every time the ball is in his hands, Jones finished his junior campaign with 1,162 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air, while rushing for another 1,087 yards and nine scores last season for the Panthers, one of the top high school programs in the country.

Get a taste of what Jones could potentially add to the Buckeyes offense with these highlights, via Hudl:

Buckeyes make the cut for 2019 DB

When you’re a highly sought after prospect there is a good chance that you might pick up a couple of dozen scholarship offers throughout the process. Only able to attend one school, you will definitely have to cut most of those potential suitors out of contention along the way.

That’s certainly what class of 2019 safety Jalani Williams did on Friday evening. Trimming things down from over 20 schools to eight, the Saint Louis, Mo., native will concentrate on Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State going forward.

Glory to God ... TOP 8 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/7IM0HseSPf — Jalani Williams™ (@jalaniw9) March 3, 2018

Still open to other schools recruiting him, Williams, who finished with 61 tackles, and two interceptions at Parkway North High as a junior, would help the Buckeyes keep their pipeline into the St. Louis area well alive.

Starting with John Burroughs running back Ezekiel Elliott in 2013, Ohio State most recently signed Christian Brothers College Prep wide receiver’s Kamryn Babb, and Cameron Brown in the 2018 class.

4-star WR names OSU among leaders

On Saturday evening four-star wide receiver Jalen Curry took to his Twitter page to share with the world that he’s now considering signing on the dotted line with either Ohio State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, TCU, Tennessee or Texas A&M.

GOD is GREAT .... pic.twitter.com/ovbHzQag2k — Jᴀʟᴇɴ “BOOBIE” Cᴜʀʀʏ (@jc5_4lyfee) March 3, 2018

In a very deep wide receiver class, Jalen, a former Florida State verbal pledge, has shown big play ability with the ball in his hands.

Playing alongside 2019 QB Grant Gunnell, the duo teamed up for 121 receptions, 1,570 yards and 18 touchdowns for St. Pius X in Houston, Texas.

What’s next for the Texas duo? Both Curry, and Gunnell will be on the Ohio State University campus later this month to check out what the Buckeyes are working with in person.

Wilson drops final 8

Jones, and Williams weren’t the only class of 2019 standouts to name the Buckeyes among his current leaders over the weekend. Also dropping a leader list was four-star wide out Garrett Wilson.

Down to eight programs, Ohio State, Nebraska, Texas, TCU, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Arkansas will fight it out for Wilson’s pledge.

Similar to Jalen Curry and Grant Gunnell, Wilson, who grew up in Dublin, Ohio, has hauled in passes from a quarterback with Ohio State ties.

Suiting up for a Lake Travis High squad with OSU true freshman Matthew Baldwin, Wilson and the now Buckeye passer were an incredible team all season. Helping pace the Cavaliers to a Texas state championship title, Garrett finished his junior season with over 2,200 all-purpose yards, and 29 total touchdowns as a junior.