When Ronnie Hickman committed late Friday night, one of Ohio State’s biggest recruiting weekends of the year was already successful. The Buckeyes apparently haven’t had enough yet, as they picked up their second commitment in the last four days, following the annual spring game, as Mentor (Ohio) defensive end Noah Potter committed to Ohio State.

Officially committed to THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY #gobucks pic.twitter.com/o1dID0QUOB — Noah Potter (@noah_potter10) April 17, 2018

Potter is the fifth member of Ohio State’s 2019 class, and the first of what should be quite a few defensive ends. Ohio State has just six ends on their roster for the upcoming season (Chase Young, Jonathan Cooper, Nick Bosa, Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste), and with Bosa almost certainly leaving for the NFL after this season, they’ll be looking to add quite a few this recruiting class.

Potter, a Buckeye legacy (his brother Micah plays for the basketball team), committed to Ohio State over offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin and Tennessee, among others.

Potter certainly isn’t a new name to Buckeye fans, as he’s visited campus a whopping 11 times since his recruitment started to pick up steam in 2016. He’s been a huge target for the Buckeyes for years now, and they’re ecstatic to add him to the class.

Noah’s 247Sports rankings aren’t extremely lofty right now (240th nationally, 18th defensive end, No. 8 in Ohio), but a big summer and senior season campaign, both of which I expect, should bump him up to a ranking more befitting of his talent level. He’s a legitimate top-100 talent, and Ohio State is extremely happy to get him locked into the class.