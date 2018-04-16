Ohio State has solid spring game recruiting weekend

Did you miss out on your Ohio State recruiting fix over the spring game weekend?

Land-Grant Holy Land is here to help. Sit back and get caught up with some the latest Ohio State recruiting news from the last few days.

Buckeyes land 4-star prospect

Nearly every year when the Buckeyes take the field for their annual spring game, Ohio State walks away with at least one talented prospect giving Urban Meyer, and crew his verbal pledge. This Saturday was no different.

Becoming the fourth class of 2019 recruit to pledge to the Buckeyes, four-star athlete Ronnie Hickman of DePaul Catholic in Wayne, NJ, joins fellow soon-to-be senior offensive linemen Doug Nester, Ryan Jacoby, and running back Sampson James in Ohio State’s next crop of standouts.

Pegged as a safety on the next level, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Hickman has been a beast on both sides of the ball for the Garden State power Spartans. Playing multiple spots, he finished his junior campaign with nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards on offense; on defense, he had 50 total tackles and two interceptions to pace DePaul Catholic to an 8-3 overall record.

Want to know about Hickman and his pledge to the Buckeyes? Check out Patrick Mayhorn’s commitment piece.

Tennessee TE talks spring game

The Buckeyes played host to a solid list of recruits for their spring game on Saturday. One of the many prospects that made it to Columbus to get an up close and personal view of what the Ohio State football team is putting together was three-star tight end Cormontae Hamilton.

Great Spring Game And Visit At The University of Ohio State ️ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/tnbr7tsuVI — Cormontae Hamilton⚡️ (@Cbvndzzz) April 14, 2018

Making the trek up to Columbus from Memphis, Tennessee, the Whitehaven High product left Ohio with a few memories he’ll remember for quite awhile.

“The trip was great. I enjoyed the campus environment even though I haven’t toured around the whole university but just by driving through shows that the campus was very big and the people there were family oriented and genuine and the facility that I did see was very interesting (athletic center). Something that stood out to me was that I got to see the original heisman trophy of Archie Griffin and just the history that have been made at OSU,” the 6-foot-1, 246-pound Hamilton stated to Land-Grant Holy Land soon after his visit.

While in town, Cormontae didn’t just have a chance to watch Joe Burrow, Binjimen Victor, and the rest of the current Buckeyes in action, but also had a chance to talk with a couple Ohio State coaches.

“I got to speak to Coach Kevin Wilson and Coach Trey Holtz. They were glad I had a chance to make it to OSU and they both will keep an eye out on me and they will visit Memphis to come see one of Whitehaven High School football practices.”

With offers on the table from Virginia Tech and a host of FCS programs, Hamilton, the 44th tight end and 1,213 overall prospect in the class of 2019, according to the 247Sports Composite, has college options, but that doesn’t mean he’s taking his interest from the Buckeyes very lightly.

“When I think of OSU, what comes to mind is that they have a great and successful program. It will be a great honor to receive an offer from OSU and to know that they’re very interested in me and my potential at playing in the Big 10 conference.”

Quick Hits