Numerous standout recruits made the trek to Ohio State on Thursday

4-star WR visits OSU

Nearly all spring long, Urban Meyer and the rest of the Ohio State football coaching staff have been trying not to just get the current Buckeyes ready for the upcoming season, but have also been busy playing host to a long list of prospects from across the country.

On Thursday, one of the prospects who made the trip to Columbus to spend time with Meyer and crew on campus was class of 2019 four-star wide receiver Trey Knox of Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

A former high school teammate of current OSU true freshman running back Master Teague, Knox once again got the opportunity to not only mingle with the coaching staff, but also more of a personal view at what it would be like to be a student athlete for the Buckeyes.

One of the most sought after wide receiver recruits on the market, Knox, who finished his junior campaign with over 650 yards and five touchdowns, is ranked at the moment as the No. 29 wide receiver, and 174th overall prospect in the talent rich class of 2019, according to the latest 247Sports Composite.

Locking in around 20 scholarships so far, Knox will have a hard time ahead of him when it comes to making his pledge to a program. While some believe he could follow his friend, Master Teague, to Columbus, Clemson, Florida, Louisville, Ole Miss, and his home state Tennessee Volunteers are just a few of the schools trying their hardest to make sure that doesn’t happen.

From Florida to Columbus

Trey Knox wasn’t the only four-star wide receiver to make it to the Ohio State campus on Thursday. Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL) playmaker John Dunmore also made the trek to Columbus to get more familiar with what the Buckeyes are working with.

Making it to the OSU campus for the first time, Dunmore, who played at American Heritage High School last season before transferring, might be a hard recruit to pluck away from the south.

With offers on the table from most of the heavy hitters, the Buckeyes will more than likely have their work cut out for them to land a pledge from the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder. Michigan; Arkansas; Auburn; Georgia; and Florida State, where some around the recruiting scene have him pegged to continue his dreams to the NFL, are just a few of the programs currently trying to add the former University of Florida verbal commit to their future roster.

A couple things are playing in the Buckeyes favor though, as Dunmore is building a solid bond with wide receiver coach Zach Smith, and current OSU standout Binjimen Victor, a fellow Sunshine State native.

Will those relationships be enough to sway Dunmore to relocate to the Midwest? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

2019 LB makes it back to Campus

For the first time since October, and fresh off visiting with the team up north, and Notre Dame, Virginia five-star inside linebacker Brandon Smith finally made it back to Columbus for an unofficial visit to the Ohio State University campus.

Once thought as a Buckeye lean early on in the process, programs such as Florida State, and Penn State, where he plans to visit soon, have made his recruitment interesting.

Earning his chance to wear the Scarlet and Gray last summer while on a visit to campus, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Smith stated the following to Land-Grant Holy Land on what the offer from the Buckeyes meant to him, and his recruitment.

“Coach Davis extended the offer during my visit yesterday. I have been talking with Coach Davis since he visited my school. I am very excited and honored to get the offer. It definitely means a lot and it’s a special offer that I am thankful for. I think of rich football tradition [when I think of OSU football].”

After he racked up nearly 120 total tackles and six quarterback sacks as a junior last season for Louisa County, see why so many programs are hoping Smith signs on the dotted line with their program with these highlights, courtesy of the team at Hudl:

