On Sunday, over 11,900 Buckeyes graduated at Ohio Stadium, marking the largest graduating class in Ohio State history. Amongst the throng of grads were 189 OSU student-athletes, including “individual and team national champions, All-Americans, Olympians, conference leaders, outstanding students and Big Ten Medal of Honor finalists.”

HAPPY GRADUATION DAY‼️

⚽️ ⚾️

Grads from sports of all sorts turn the tassel today!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/uPCzMOOFAR — Brutus Buckeye (@Brutus_Buckeye) May 6, 2018

Included in the group of Buckeye athletes receiving diplomas today are football players Dante Booker, Joe Burrow, and Christian Bryant; men’s basketball player Kam Williams; women’s basketball standouts Kelsey Mitchell, Makayla Waterman, and Sierra Calhoun; and many more.

Check out the full list of Buckeye athletes that graduated on Sunday by clicking HERE.

Some standout Buckeyes from less publicized sports receiving their degrees on Sunday include three-time All-American and two-time national champion, men’s volleyball star Nicolas Szerszen; two-time Big Ten Men’s Tennis Player of the Year Mikael Torpegaard; three-time women’s sport pistol national champion Irina Andrianova; national champion women’s foil fencer Eleanor Harvey; four-year All-American Bo Jordan; and more.

With all of the accolades accumulated by the 189 athletes earning their degrees, much of Buckeye Nation’s attention will be on one particular recent grad, quarterback Joe Burrow. Despite a strong showing in two-consecutive spring games, it appears that the competition to succeed J.T. Barrett as the Buckeyes’ starter is still neck-and-neck between Burrow and Dwayne Haskins; or at least that’s how it appears from the outside.

Unless head football coach Urban Meyer has provided his signal-callers with a more complete picture of the situation heading into the summer than he has the public, many are suspecting that Burrow— with diploma and two years of eligibility in hand— could transfer in an effort to guarantee himself a more secure starting job this fall. Burrow could play immediately thanks to the NCAA’s graduate-transfer rule.

Burrow has stated publicly that he would prefer to remain in Columbus, but, following last months’ spring game, Meyer said, “We’re going to have to make some decisions. The decisions have not been made.’’

That indecision could lead to Burrow— whose father is the associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Ohio University— to transfer to maximize his opportunities to prove himself to NFL scouts down the road.

Proud of Joe . On to the next challenge . pic.twitter.com/FUyplQhbRF — Jimmy Burrow (@CoachBurrow) May 6, 2018

In two years as a Buckeye, in limited reserve duty behind Barrett, Burrow threw for 287 yards on 29-of-39 passing, and two touchdowns with no interceptions; he also rushed for a TD as well.