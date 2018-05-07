After one of the most unique trajectories in Ohio State athletic’s history, former Buckeye guard Andrew Dakich has decided that one season in the OSU basketball program is not enough. After four seasons as a Michigan Wolverine, Dakich saw the light and came to Columbus as a graduate transfer for the 2017-18 season.

Now, with one year left of graduate school, pending final paperwork, Dakich will join the Ohio State men’s basketball coaching staff as a graduate assistant for the 2018-19 season, according to Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch.

Dakich told The Dispatch that he is not 100 percent sure that he wants to pursue a career as a coach, but he added, “I know I’m 100 percent committed to knowing if I want to get into it.”

While many in Buckeye Nation scoffed at what Dakich would be able to contribute to the program when his transfer was announced, new head coach Chris Holtmann believed in Dakich’s leadership ability and potential to contribute on the floor. In the Buckeyes’ remarkable run to the NCAA Tournament last season, Dakich set career highs in every imaginable category—mainly because he was never able to get much playing time in Ann Arbor.

After being redshirted for his senior year at TTUN, Dakich averaged 19 minutes per game for the Buckeyes, turning in 3.0 points, 2.1 assists, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game en route to becoming something of a cult figure in Columbus.