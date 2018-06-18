Ohio State has busy recruiting weekend

While you were spending time with your family over Father’s Day weekend you probably missed out on some of the latest news in the world of Ohio State recruiting. Don’t worry, that’s why Land-Grant Holy Land is here.

Sit back and get caught up with some of the Buckeyes recruiting news from the past few days.

Buckeyes land Indiana standout

To kick start the Buckeyes weekend Urban Meyer and crew locked up a verbal pledge from one of the top prospects in the Midwest.

Just days after turning heads at an Ohio State summer camp, three-star athlete Craig Young of Wayne High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana finally let the cat out of the bag, announcing his commitment to the Buckeyes via his Twitter page on Friday evening.

The 11th member of the Buckeyes top five rated class, the Buckeyes beat out the likes of Big Ten Conference foes Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, and Iowa for the 6-foot-4, 200-pounder.

Recruited by most schools to play on offense as a wide receiver, Young, the 550th overall prospect in the class of 2019, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, will first get his shot to crack the Buckeyes depth chart on the defensive side of the ball, possibly at linebacker or defensive end.

Displaying his talents to scouts last season as a junior, the now future Buckeye racked up solid numbers for Wayne, accounting for 27 tackles, and over 500 yards of total offense with six trips to the end zone.

Recruits flock to OSU camp

Craig Young might’ve been the only prospect to verbally commit to Ohio State this weekend, but he definitely wasn’t the only reason the Buckeyes were in the recruiting headlines.

With hundreds of recruits in Columbus for the Buckeyes third summer camp, Urban Meyer and crew had their hands full with high school talent.

Mostly in town to strut their stuff in front of the OSU coaches on Saturday, some of the recruits had time to mingle with the staff and get more familiar with the Buckeyes program as a whole.

Below are just a few of the prospects who made it to Columbus this weekend:

Class: 2020

Town: Frankfort,IL/Lincoln-Way East

Size: 5’10/175

Offers: Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami, Michigan, LSU, etc

Great visit today at THE ️hio State University!! I WILL BE BACK!!#Gobucks pic.twitter.com/8TKknCVNTX — AJ Henning3️⃣ (@AJHenning3) June 16, 2018

Class: 2020

Town: Scottsdale,AZ/Chaparral

Size: 6’0/200

Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, etc

Class: 2020

Town: Cincinnati,OH/Princeton

Size: 6’5/260

Offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Clemson, etc

Had a great time today at The Ohio State ‼️ pic.twitter.com/UUjsqQ5VAi — D Hen (@darrion_henry) June 16, 2018

Class: 2020

Town: Cincinnati,OH/Princeton

Size: 6’4/200

Offers: Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, etc

Class: 2020

Town: Columbia,SC/Hammond School

Size: 6’4/295

Offers: South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, etc

Thoughts: “Camp was great and I really appreciated getting pulled out to work with Coach Johnson. He’s a great coach. We went through the camp and worked on technique. I was invited to attend the elite rushman camp next weekend but unfortunately I can’t make it. I think the dead period starts after that? Were going to stay in touch.”

Class: 2020

Town: Catawissa,PA/Southern Columbia

Size: 6’2/190

Offers: Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Clemson, Pittsburgh, etc

Class: 2021

Town: Brooklyn,NY/Erasmus Hall

Size: 6’4/198

Offers: Ohio State, Rutgers, Syracuse

