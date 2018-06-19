Ohio State makes the cut for 2 top prospects

Ohio State had a good beginning in the recruiting headlines this week. Coming off a weekend which saw the Buckeyes secure their 11th member for the 2019 recruiting class, the Buckeye coaches learned on Monday that the program moved a step closer to recruit commitments from two more highly-touted prospects.

Three-star offensive guard Jakai Moore (Nokesville, VA / Patriot) took to Twitter early Monday afternoon and announced his top seven schools. As with most recruits who secure the coveted Ohio State scholarship offer, the Buckeyes once again made the first cut.

Top 7 No Order‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/SCR5YIezF8 — Jakai Moore (@jdamonsa) June 18, 2018

Along with Ohio State, Moore included Miami, Penn State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, UNC and Clemson in his top schools.

Ohio State has received commitments from three offensive linemen in this year’s class in four-star center Harry Miller, and four-star offensive tackles Doug Nester and Ryan Jacoby. However, it is well known that Urban Meyer and the Ohio State coaching staff would like to secure two more commitments up front.

While Moore might not have the star-rating that many Ohio State fans expect, he will likely see his ranking climb following summer camps and the senior season. Currently, Moore is seen as the No. 15 OG in the country in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

In addition to Moore, 2019 three-star defensive end prospect David Ojabo (Blairstown, NJ / Blair Academy) announced that Ohio State was included on his final list of schools.

Big thanks to all the programs that took a chance on me after my first year of football; forever grateful. That being said, Here is my Top 15 #TGFE pic.twitter.com/13gcNpntFD — King Ojabo (@DavidOjabo) June 18, 2018

Along with Ohio State, Ojabo listed Virginia, Penn State, Nebraska, Rutgers, Boston College, Syracuse, Michigan, Cal, Clemson, Notre Dame, Duke, Harvard, Penn and Texas A&M as his top schools at this point in his recruitment.

Like Moore, Ojabo does not have the flashiest star-rating but that has not stopped him from racking up an impressive 35 reported scholarship offers. Ojabo has scholarship offers from elite-level programs including Michigan State, Baylor, Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, Tennessee, UCF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Ohio State already has a commitment from four-star DE Noah Potter but the Buckeyes will be looking to add talent alongside him. If Ojabo is able to impress this camp season and carry momentum over into his senior season, he could become a serious target for the Buckeyes. Currently, Penn State has the lead in his recruitment but there’s still plenty of time.

Ohio State announces new date for Friday Night Lights

Urban Meyer and the Ohio State coaching staff are gearing up for what could be the most important weekend in this year’s offseason. Ohio State announced Monday that it will be hosting its sixth-annual Friday Night Lights camp this weekend.

The event, which is typically held in the later weeks of July, was moved up to meet restrictions in this year’s recruiting calendar. New recruiting rules that allowed for the early-signing period have shifted the recruiting dead period to the weeks of June 25 through July 24.

The event is unlike any other camp that Ohio State plays host to. It is the only camp the Buckeyes hold in The ‘Shoe as opposed to the Woody Hayes Athletic Facility and the camp is also free and available to the public.

What has become a staple in Ohio State’s success in recruiting, many of the country’s top talents will be in attendance for Friday’s camp. Be sure watch Land-Grant Holy Land as we keep you up to date on who will be in attendance.

Ohio State hosts elite WR

Ohio State earned its 11th member of the 2019 recruiting class this past weekend. The pick-up puts Ohio State at No. 8 in the 247Sports 2019 Recruiting Rankings and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

With most of the attention on this year’s class, the Buckeyes are also doing their due diligence in making sure next year’s class gets off to as quick of a start as this years. As so, Ohio State played host to one of the country’s top prospects in next year’s class Monday in wide receiver Julian Fleming (Catawissa, PA / Southern Columbia).

Fleming only has two years of high school ball under his belt, however he has already shown that he can be a difference maker at the next level.

Viewed as a five-star recruit by 247Sports, Fleming is viewed as the No. 1 WR in next year’s class and is the No. 2 overall prospect despite position. Maybe even more impressive is the amount of offers he has already secured and the level of success those schools have achieved in recent years.

Fleming has 17 official scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Penn State, Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, etc.

While Monday’s visit appears to have gone as well as possible, there is still a lot of work to do for Ohio State if the team is to secure a commitment from Fleming. Look for the team to try and get him on campus multiple times in the coming years, including the ever-important official visit.

Quick Hits:

Four-star Ohio State offensive guard target Zeke Corell committed to Notre Dame Monday over Ohio State and others.