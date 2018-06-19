Ohio State looking for ways to involve Tate Martell in the offense

“Ohio State coaches said during spring practice that they’re working on a package for Martell, whose speed and elusiveness can give the Buckeyes a different weapon.”

Dwayne Haskins was officially named the starting quarterback for Ohio State just a few short days ago, and while that doesn’t come as surprise, it does bring up a question of what the coaching staff plans to do with Tate Martell. Martell has shown flashes of his dual-threat ability during the spring games both in 2018 and 2017, but is clearly going to be set in a backup role behind Haskins. Haskins was favored to win the job all offseason and eventually beat out Joe Burrow (who then transferred). Martell was initially third on the depth chart but has moved up.

While Martell will no doubt be seeing plenty of time on the sidelines this season, don’t count out the redshirt freshman just yet - the coaching staff wants to use Martell’s dual-threat ability in some way this season. It’s possible that they’ll use certain packages with him on the field for a change of pace or to throw defensive schemes off. It’s not certain how they’ll use Martell and in what ways, but it won’t be surprising if we see him on the field for brief outings during games this upcoming season.

“He has been way ahead of the curve. We’re just excited about that. He’s going to really complement and add to our football team right away. I’m just excited because he’s probably out here a little mature beyond his years right now. He’ll be part of our rotation in the defensive line group. That’s what I see for him looking into the future, very early right away this year. That’s what we were looking for when we picked him.”

- Marvin Lewis via Mike Dyer, WCPO.com

Billy Price wasn’t the only former member of Ohio State to be drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals. Sam Hubbard, the former defensive end, also ended up being drafted in the third round by the Bengals and has already started making impressions on head coach Marvin Lewis, who has raved about Hubbard’s maturity and ability. As you can see above, Lewis expects Hubbard to not only play this season, but be a part of the defensive line rotation. That’s a lot of praise for the rookie considering the state of the Bengals’ defensive line which includes some incredible talent including Carlos Dunlap (a former player under Urban Meyer), Geno Atkins, and Carl Lawson.

Price, meanwhile, has just been medically cleared to play football again after suffering an injury at the draft combine, and is ready to help anchor the offensive line protecting Andy Dalton. Hubbard seems to have fit in nicely and already has a former Buckeye to talk to during the season, so it seems like a great fit.

“[Top 50 Ohio State football players for 2018] No. 36: Pete Werner ”

The folks over at Cleveland.com are breaking down their top 50 Ohio State football players for the upcoming season and the list continued on with linebacker Pete Werner.

Werner made the list at 36th overall, and unlike many above and below him on this list, was not a heavily sought after prospect in terms of recruiting. But Werner has made the most of his early time at Ohio State, especially on special teams. Werner shined last season with a couple of big tackles on kickoffs, and played in 11 games for the Buckeyes. He had nine total tackles for the year, but was crucial on that kickoff team in making sure the return man was brought down.

The coaches, and especially Urban Meyer, give him high praise and are actually expecting more improvements from Werner as he continues his college career. While Tuf Borland is working back from an Achilles injury, there are spots open among the linebackers. And while Werner is not expected to fill a starting spot, we could potentially see him in spot duty and some decent playing time this season.

STICK TO SPORTS