What other Big Ten blogs are talking about at SB Nation

We are smack-dab in the middle of the dead period, with training camps so close you can taste it, but still weeks away from watching actual football. In the meantime, we took a look at what some of our Big Ten brethren from the SB Nation network are talking about this week as we all get ready for the lead up to the season.

Sometimes no news is good news, but it never stays quiet for long...

Big Ten East

2018 World Cup teams as college basketball programs — Ben Raphel

“Hot off the tails of World Cup teams as college football teams, and World Cup teams based on your food preferences, here’s a World Cup guide based on college basketball teams.”

Adam McLean was once Maryland’s top recruit. Now he has the chance to live up to that billing. — Ryan Connors

“As a sophomore, though, McLean cracked the rotation at nose tackle. He played in nine games and had his first start against Michigan in November. By the time Maryland’s spring practice ended, he was atop our projected depth chart at nose tackle. That’s not a guarantee of anything, but it’s a good sign.”

Breaking down Michigan’s path to a College Football Playoff berth — Rian Ratnavale

“In all likelihood, the path to winning the Big Ten East will go through Columbus and Ohio State. Sure, Michigan hung tough with the Buckeyes despite some horrendous quarterback play. And sure, Michigan likely won’t have to deal with that as much this season. Regardless, Ohio State is the favorite in the Big Ten for a reason, and its defensive line vs. the Wolverines’ offensive line is as big a mismatch as Michigan will see all season.”

Ranking Mark Dantonio’s 100 wins — Matt Sheehan

“There’s some debate about this — how all of Dantonio’s 100 wins at MSU stack up against each other. Well, we’re giving it our best shot this summer by going through all the victories for MSU that our head coach has delivered.”

How Should Penn State Use Micah Parsons In 2018? — Marty Leap

“There are freakish athletic beasts and then there is Micah Parsons. On the football field Parsons is big, fast, and violent. To put it in James Franklin speak, Parsons is a game wrecker on the defensive side of the ball, and he has already earned the renowned #11.”

Rutgers Football’s Zach Heeman Nominated For His Community Service — Aaron Breitman

“Despite the recent news of an investigation of Rutgers football players due to credit card fraud, there are many positives occurring off the field within the program as well. On Tuesday, offensive lineman Zach Heeman was nominated for the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team due to his commitment to community service.”

Big Ten West

Via Illini Inquirer: Larry Boyd suspended from Illinois Football activities — Stephen Cohn

“Boyd, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound offensive lineman from Trinity Catholic in St. Louis, was a BTN.com All-Freshman Team honorable mention and playing in all 12 games and making nine starts last season.”

IOWA FOOTBALL POSITION PREVIEWS: RECEIVER — BenjaminRoss

“This year, the Hawkeyes return a known quantity at the position. They also return a slightly lesser-known quantity. And after that? It’s anyone’s guess!”

Minnesota Gophers (via The Daily Gopher)

Minnesota Football Recruiting: Three-star running back Cameron Wiley commits to the Gophers — GopherNation

“Wiley is the 20th commitment to this 2019 recruiting class and is almost certainly the final take at running back. Treyson Potts is also coming into the 2019 class as a RB, but Potts may also end up as more of a slot receiver type of a player. Regardless, with an anticipated smaller class, expect running back to be done for 2019.”

Breaking News from Husker Athletics — Cobby

“NOTHING IS GOING ON RIGHT NOW IN HUSKER ATHLETICS! IT’S THE SUMMER SO GO ENJOY IT!”

Wildcat Throwaround: Northwestern’s Best Position Group — Inside NU Archives

“Noah Coffman: There are plenty of groups, mainly defensive, to choose from here, but the linebackers are the cream of the crop. Featuring arguably Northwestern’s two most productive returning defensive players in Nate Hall and Paddy Fisher, the group is established and has tons of playmaking ability.”

Purdue Boilermakers (via Hammer and Rails)

43 Days to Purdue Football: Myles Homan — Travis Miller

“It is always good to see a walk-on make it to the field regardless of position. Today we have a long-time member of the team that finally saw some action last year.”

Buckle up for another year of stellar Wisconsin running backs — Ryan Mellenthin