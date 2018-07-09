4-star linebacker Kane Patterson commits to Ohio State

Much of the focus over the past couple weeks in Ohio State recruiting has been on the 2020 class. That attention has been well deserved obviously, as the class has landed five big commitments since June 27th. However, with that attention on the future, the 2019 class has faded a bit in the minds of Buckeye fans. That changed just moments ago, as Kane Patterson announced his commitment via Twitter.

Patterson is the 14th member of Ohio State’s 2019 recruiting class. He plays both running back and linebacker for Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, TN), but he’ll be staying on the defensive side of the ball in Columbus. He joins Cade Stover and Craig Young at linebacker, though Stover could move onto the defensive line at some point in the future.

This commitment moves Ohio State up to sixth in the team rankings, and puts them less than a point away from jumping Michigan for the top class in the Big Ten. For reference, Michigan holds five more commitments than Ohio State does.

Patterson’s commitment is a big one, because it’ll likely be the last from a linebacker in 2019. With the final nine(ish) slots in this class, Ohio State will be focusing on adding at least three more receivers, one or two defensive backs, and talent on both sides of the line. This group may not be as highly touted as 2017 or 2018 by the time it’s done, but there are plenty of quality recruits in this class, and Patterson is yet another one.

Patterson is a four-star recruit, and the eighth rated inside linebacker in the class. He is also the sixth best player coming out of the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

In addition to OSU, Patterson also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Louisville, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Stanford, Georgia, Penn State, and others.

Land Grant Holy-Land will have more on this commitment soon. You can view Patterson’s highlights below.