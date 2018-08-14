Former WVU quarterback Chris Chugunov officially a Buckeye

UPDATE: After being reported earlier this month, on Saturday, the Ohio State football program made it official as former West Virginia quarterback Chris Chugunov officially became a member of team.

Having graduated in May 2018, the Skillman, NJ native will have two years of eligibility remaining, and will bring some experience to a young QB room that currently doesn’t feature anyone who has started a collegiate game, and only Dwayne Haskins has ever taken a snap in college.

Chugunov was never the Mountaineers’ starter, but he has seen time in 10 games for WVU. Welcome to Buckeye Nation, Chris!

Following two seasons with the West Virginia Mountaineers, quarterback Chris Chugunov is reportedly heading north on I-79, and then east I-70 en route to join the Ohio State Buckeyes. Allan Taylor of West Virginia’s The Dominion Post reported the news on Tuesday afternoon.

In two seasons in Morgantown, Chugunov saw action in 10 games, and completed 43 of his 90 pass attempts for 551 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. The 6-foot-1 QB was a three-star prospect coming out of Montgomery High School in Skillman, NJ, but his trajectory was cut short with the transfer of former Florida quarterback Will Grier.

Chugunov, who graduated in May, will be immediately able to play once he enrolls, and will have two years of eligibility remaining. With the transfer of Joe Burrow to LSU, the quarterback room is a bit thin for the Buckeyes. Only new starter Dwayne Haskins has ever taken a snap in college, with redshirt freshman Tate Martell his presumed backup, and true freshman Matthew Baldwin nearly healthy following a knee injury suffered in late 2017. Walk-on Kory Curtis is on the roster as well.

However, if Haskins performs as well as many are expecting him to, he could leave a year of college football on the table to enter the NFL Draft; and with new play-caller Ryan Day being less focused on the QB-run, Martell might look to complete his career elsewhere if he doesn’t win the starting job. So, adding Chugunov to the roster should provide some depth to the position.

The Buckeyes have four-star, pro-style quarterback Dwan Mathis in the 2019 recruiting class, as well as four-star, pro-style quarterback Jack Miller in the 2020 recruiting class. Of course, those are just verbal commitments, and depending on what the university decides to do with Urban Meyer, could change in the future.