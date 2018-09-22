ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ will be in Happy Valley for Ohio State vs. Penn State

Following No. 10 Penn State’s come-from-behind 63-24 Friday night victory over Illinois, and No. 4 Ohio State’s win over Tulane on Saturday, ESPN announced that they would be bringing their weekly “College GameDay” pregame show to State College, Penn. next Saturday, Sept. 29 as the Nittany Lions will host the Buckeyes.

This will be the second straight season in which “GameDay” will visit the annual matchup between the Big Ten East foes, and the ninth time that the show has been in town for the OSU vs. PSU matchup dating back to Oct. 5, 1996. The game will air on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

YOU READY, HAPPY VALLEY?



We're coming to your city for Ohio State vs. Penn State! pic.twitter.com/xCTGzFPQkO — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 23, 2018

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and company were in Fort Worth, Texas ahead of last weekend’s top-15 matchup between OSU and TCU, and for the 27th time, Corso donned Brutus headgear as his official prediction of the marquee game. With the Buckeyes’ 40-28 victory, the Sunshine Scooter ran his record in those games to 19-8.

Next weekend, James Franklin’s Lions will be looking for a bit of revenge after J.T. Barrett lead an epic comeback in last year’s contest in the Horseshoe. The last time that the Buckeyes visited Happy Valley though, unranked Penn State handed then-No. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the 2016 season, 24-21.

With the B1G being underwhelming throughout the first month of the season, the winner of this game will have a leg up in the race for the conference crown.