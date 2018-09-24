Recruits flock to Columbus for Ohio State’s game with Tulane

While it might’ve not ended with Ohio State landing a verbal pledge, the Buckeyes still had their name in the recruiting headlines.

Top recruits take in OSU victory

With Urban Meyer back as the lead man for the Ohio State football team, many recruits made the trek to Columbus to see what kind of game plan one of the best coaches to ever do it would put together against the Green Wave of Tulane.

The prospects on hand sure weren’t disappointed as the Buckeyes rolled to an easy win on Saturday afternoon.

While the weekend didn’t end with Mark Pantoni taking to his Twitter page to announce a “BOOOOM”, the Buckeyes had the chance to show many recruits towards the top of their recruits list what it would be like to line up in the Scarlet and Gray.

Below are just some of the recruits who made it to the Ohio State campus for the Buckeyes runaway victory over Tulane.

Class: 2020

Town: Cincinnati,OH/St. Xavier

Size: 6’7/285

Status: Ohio State verbal commit

Class: 2020

Town: Damascus,MD/Damascus

Size: 6’5/290

Offers: Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, etc

Class: 2019

Town: Parkersburg,WV/Parkersburg

SIze: 6’5/210

Offers: Ohio State, Louisville, Penn State, Notre Dame, Purdue, etc

⭕️ — Brenton Strange (@BrentonStrange) September 22, 2018

Class: 2020

Town: West Bloomfield,MI/West Bloomfield

Size: 6’3/182

Offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Iowa, Kentucky, etc

Thoughts: “The visit was very informative, and I learned a lot more about the program. What stood out the most to me is the pep rally—which was hype. I talked to Coach Grinch and coach Taver Johnson and Coach Meyer. They were just basically saying how they want me there.”

Class: 2020

Town: Bay City,MI/Bay City Central

Size: 6’4/200

Offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Toledo, Western Michigan, etc

Thoughts: “My visit went really well. OSU feels like home to me. A lot of things stood out to me. It’s a true brotherhood and everyone comes together to support each other. It was a great atmosphere to be apart of with Coach Meyer coming back. I got to talk to Coach Meyer, Hartline, and Johnson. They said they were happy to see me back on campus. It was great to see Coach Meyer back at it.”

Class: 2020

Town: Grand Rapids,MI/East Kentwood

Size: 6’4/260

Offers: Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Purdue, etc

Thoughts: “I loved how they treated my parents and how much their program speaks for itself.”

I had a great time at OSU yesterday!!!! pic.twitter.com/WH73TApMt8 — Dallas Fincher (@Dallas72D) September 23, 2018

Class: 2021

Town: West Bloomfield,MI/West Bloomfield

SIze: 5’11/190

Offers: Ohio State, Michigan, Kentucky, Missouri, Pittsburgh, etc

Blessed to receive an offer from THE Ohio State University #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/Rv3mVXJmXc — Donovan Edwards ¹ᵏ (@yallknow_d3) September 22, 2018

Basketball Buckeyes dish out offers

To kick things off, Ohio State handed out a scholarship to one of the top overall power forward recruits in the class of 2020 on Friday afternoon.

Earning the offer before he headed to the state up north to hang out with the Michigan staff on Saturday, four-star junior standout Ben Carlson locked up a chance to call Columbus his future home.

Proud to announce that I have received an offer from The Ohio State University! pic.twitter.com/CqWthPPkeo — Ben Carlson (@bencarlson23) September 21, 2018

With the offer from OSU now on the table, Carlson, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound junior from East Ridge High in Saint Paul, Minn., now holds over 12 scholarship offers. Averaging nearly 19 points a contest, he’s caught the eye of not just Ohio State and Michigan, but also Stanford, Iowa, Colorado and many others.

Always looking towards the future, Ohio State threw their hat in the ring for another power forward this weekend.

While on campus on Saturday, 2021 five-star standout Caleb Furst added OSU alongside Purdue and Butler to his growing list of college opportunities.

Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University. Thanks to Coach Holtmann and staff for the visit. #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/9d3o9OXOIU — Caleb Furst (@calebfurst) September 22, 2018

Standing 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds, the super sophomore is a force down low for the Blackhawk Christian School Braves (IN). Playing on a 26-3 team that was led by upperclassmen, Furst averaged 14 points, and six rebounds a game last season on the vastisty level as a freshman.