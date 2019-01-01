It might not be the College Football Playoff, but the Granddaddy of Them All is a pretty solid way to end the season. This year marks a classic Rose Bowl game, as the Big Ten champion Ohio State Buckeyes face the Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies. It’ll be the 15th time that the Buckeyes have made the Rose Bowl, but the first that they will face the Huskies in Pasadena. Ohio State is 7-7 all-time in Rose Bowl games, with the program’s most recent win coming in 2010 against Oregon.

This game will also mark Urban Meyer’s final outing as head coach at Ohio State. Through seven seasons, Meyer has amassed an 82-9 record in Columbus. After today, he’ll hand the reins over to offensive coordinator Ryan Day, who was 3-0 as interim head coach to start the season, to take over full time.

Today’s matchup will also be the last time fans will get to see running back Mike Weber, defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones and the trio of redshirt senior receivers in Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin in Ohio State uniforms. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins, center Michael Jordan and redshirt junior receiver K.J. Hill will also be making NFL decisions after the Rose Bowl.

Washington enters the game winners of the Pac-12, a conference which was almost entirely written out of the College Football Playoff narrative early on in the year and which ended the season with only seven teams in bowls. The Huskies are 10-3 on the year, with wins over No. 13 Washington State and No. 17 Utah to end the season. They’re led by senior quarterback Jake Browning, who has started at Washington since his freshman year.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET

Location: Pasadena, California

TV: ESPN

Online: WatchESPN

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

What’s the rest of the Big Ten up to today?

With six bowl games under the conference’s belt, just three matchups remain today, including the Rose Bowl. First up, Iowa takes on No. 18 Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl at noon on ESPN2. Then, No. 12 Penn State faces No. 14 Kentucky in the VRBO Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. on ABC.

Join the conversation

Below is your Ohio State-Washington GameThread. Be respectful, be kind and as always, keep it classy. If you like GIFs, lay ‘em on us. In all, be good fans, cheer for your teams, be cool to each other (even if somebody else isn’t) and everyone wins. Let’s end the season on a high note.