Urban Meyer passes the whistle to new Ohio State head coach Ryan Day

On Tuesday, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes withstood a furious comeback from the No. 9 Washington Huskies to win the 105th Rose Bowl, 28-23. And with the conclusion of the 2018 football season, head coach Urban Meyer officially ended his coaching career with the Buckeyes.

While Meyer will still be in Columbus and working in the OSU athletic department, he concludes his tenure as coach with an astounding 83–9 record (90.2%) while leading the Buckeyes. With a national title, three Big Ten championships, seven B1G division titles, and a perfect 7-0 record over Michigan, Meyer is leaving the OSU program in as good of a position as could be imagined.

So, in the locker room following the Rose Bowl victory, Meyer officially introduced the 25th head coach in OSU’s history, Ryan Day. In addition, Meyer reminded his players of the one of the hallmarks of the program.

“When I needed you the most,” he said, “you gave your very best. You gave it at home against that team up north... the second one, in Indianapolis, Big Ten champs...”

After receiving the ceremonial whistle, Day told the players that the successes that they had this season were because they all made the decision to step up, and because of the culture that Meyer has built at OSU.