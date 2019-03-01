Ohio State recruiting: Buckeyes offer 2020 prospect committed to SEC program

While the NFL Combine is certainly underway in Indianapolis, it’s today that finally starts the true Combine as the players will get on the field for testing and drills. The good part for the Ohio State Buckeyes is that they have a whopping 10 former players that were invited to the Combine, and with many of the Mock Drafts having former OSU standout Nick Bosa going at No. 1 overall, Ryan Day and his staff have to be loving what this weekend means as far as recruiting is concerned. When all of the top prospects on your recruiting board have dreams of playing in the NFL and they have the chance to see that your program has double digit invitees to Indy, the coaching staff’s greatest recruiting strategy is what these kids will see on their television. Ohio State has been an NFL factory and if the prospects considering the Buckeyes follow suit and become the next generation of Ohio State greats, that trend will only continue.

Buckeyes offer SEC commit

Ohio State’s priority to recruit on the offensive line is truly what may be the most important feat for the 2020 class. While they already have the nation’s top tackle committed in Paris Johnson Jr., and the top overall center in Luke Wypler, Ohio State is off to a great start for the current class, but they know as well as anyone they can’t stop there.

While Ryan Day and Coach Studrawa have been on the road this winter, they have offered several top offensive tackles hoping to stockpile their class with talent. Yesterday, Ohio State was at it again in Florida when they offered Miami native Issiah Walker, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect with all of the talent and intangibles necessary to be a top player at the next level. Currently ranked as a high four-star, Walker is the 15th best tackle in the class and the 27th best player in Florida for 2020. The interesting aspect of Walker though is that he is currently already committed to the SEC’s South Carolina Gamecocks. That however doesn’t seem to bother the Buckeyes.

Extremely blessed to have received an offer from the Ohio State University ⭕️ @tOSUFootball @Birm pic.twitter.com/l4AwXAF9no — Issiah Walker 〽️ (@walker_issiah) February 28, 2019

With nearly 15 offers to his name, Walker has been committed to South Carolina verbally since May 2018. A long time pledge for the Gamecocks, the Buckeyes still thought highly enough of his abilities to enter his recruitment. South Carolina has held of schools such as Florida, Miami, LSU, Florida State, and others to this point, but with Ohio State’s proven track record in Florida, it’s an offer that Walker will surely entertain. Time will only tell how serious the two parties are about each other, but if Ryan Day has proved anything in his short tenure, it’s that he can recruit.