2019 center prospect visits Ohio State

In more ways than one, it was an important Sunday for the men’s basketball program at Ohio State. They closed out their regular season against Wisconsin, and celebrated Senior Day. While they didn’t get the win, they rallied from 23 points down to force overtime.

On top of the actual game, it was a big recruiting weekend for Chris Holtmann’s squad, as a top 2019 prospect made a visit.

2019 center Ibrahima Diallo is taking an official visit to Ohio State this weekend, per his coach. Also recently visited Pittsburgh. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) March 9, 2019

Reported by 247Sports’ Evan Daniels on Saturday, 2019 center prospect Ibrahima Diallo was slated to make a visit to Ohio State. With the visit now down, we’ll have to wait and see what the 7-footer does next.

As mentioned by Daniels, Pittsburgh had a visit with Diallo. Both the Panthers and Buckeyes have made offers to the center, as have DePaul, Florida State and South Florida.

With Micah Potter’s departure from the OSU program, there is an open scholarship for Holtmann and company to dole out. Will the Bradenton, Fla., prospect end his recruitment with a commitment to the Buckeyes? If he does, one could point to this weekend being a big reason for it.

A Large Decision Looming

Transitioning to football, the Buckeyes also could be one step closer to getting a commit in the 2020 recruiting class. Three-star tight end Cam Large (Dedham, MA / Noble And Greenough School) tweeted out on Saturday that his top-10 schools list will be dropping in the next two weeks.

Top 10 coming in the next couple weeks... — Cam Large (@cam_large) March 9, 2019

Large is ranked as the 498th overall prospect, 12th tight end, and fifth best prospect in Massachusetts, according to the 247sports composite. At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, he’s secured 15 offers already, including OSU, LSU and Notre Dame.

Over the weekend, Large took an unofficial visit to Ohio State. But over the next three weeks, he’s penciled in for visits with LSU, Duke and Vanderbilt, as seen on his 247sports profile page. All of the schools mentioned are in the running for his commitment, and it wouldn’t be a huge shock if all of them are included in his top-10 list.

Already, he’s shown the potential in blocking and catching. Large creates space for his runners, and has the ability to make the catch before turning upfield—fending off defenders in the process. Take a look at his highlight reel that was posted to Hudl.

There’s a long way to go until he has to make a final decision, but look for the Buckeyes to be a strong candidate to make his list.

