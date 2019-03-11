Ohio State releases salaries for its 2019 football coaching staff

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a talented brain trust on the sidelines — and all of them are making bank in 2019. On Monday, the Ohio State athletic department released the salaries for all 10 of the Buckeyes’ assistant football coaches.

Leading the way is co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, who will pick up $1.1 million. By moving from Michigan to Ohio State, Mattison is doubling his money. For the past two seasons under Jim Harbaugh, he was bringing in $525K a season.

Mike Yurchich, the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, isn’t too far behind. After moving from Oklahoma State, Yurchich is locked in for a $925k base salary in 2019. With Justin Fields and Matthew Baldwin at QB, Yurchich should have a field day (no pun intended) with making the passing game effective. Kevin Wilson and Jeff Hafley also join Yurchich with $950k per season in base salary.

Below is a full listing of assistant coaches and the salaries that they’ll command in 2019.

Salaries Coach Coaching Position Salary for 2019 Coach Coaching Position Salary for 2019 Greg Mattison Co-Defensive Coordinator $1,100,000 Mike Yurchich Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks $950,000 Kevin Wilson Offensive coordinator/Tight Ends $950,000 Jeff Hafley Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary $950,000 Larry Johnson Associate HC/Defensive Line $900,000 Tony Alford Running backs/Assistant HC (Offense) $600,000 Greg Studrawa Offensive Line $600,000 Al Washington Linebackers $500,000 Matt Barnes Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Secondary Coach $350,000 Brian Hartline Wide Receivers $345,000

Duration is also important. Two year deals are set for Mattison, Yurchich, Wilson, Hafley, Washington and Hartline; one year deals are in place for Johnson, Studrawa, Alford and Barnes.

Noted by Cleveland.com’s Doug Lesmerises, this is a collective boost for the 10 assistants compared to last year.