Ohio State releases salaries for its 2019 football coaching staff

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a talented brain trust on the sidelines — and all of them are making bank in 2019. On Monday, the Ohio State athletic department released the salaries for all 10 of the Buckeyes’ assistant football coaches.
Leading the way is co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, who will pick up $1.1 million. By moving from Michigan to Ohio State, Mattison is doubling his money. For the past two seasons under Jim Harbaugh, he was bringing in $525K a season.
Mike Yurchich, the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, isn’t too far behind. After moving from Oklahoma State, Yurchich is locked in for a $925k base salary in 2019. With Justin Fields and Matthew Baldwin at QB, Yurchich should have a field day (no pun intended) with making the passing game effective. Kevin Wilson and Jeff Hafley also join Yurchich with $950k per season in base salary.
Below is a full listing of assistant coaches and the salaries that they’ll command in 2019.
Salaries
|Coach
|Coaching Position
|Salary for 2019
|Greg Mattison
|Co-Defensive Coordinator
|$1,100,000
|Mike Yurchich
|Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks
|$950,000
|Kevin Wilson
|Offensive coordinator/Tight Ends
|$950,000
|Jeff Hafley
|Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary
|$950,000
|Larry Johnson
|Associate HC/Defensive Line
|$900,000
|Tony Alford
|Running backs/Assistant HC (Offense)
|$600,000
|Greg Studrawa
|Offensive Line
|$600,000
|Al Washington
|Linebackers
|$500,000
|Matt Barnes
|Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Secondary Coach
|$350,000
|Brian Hartline
|Wide Receivers
|$345,000
Duration is also important. Two year deals are set for Mattison, Yurchich, Wilson, Hafley, Washington and Hartline; one year deals are in place for Johnson, Studrawa, Alford and Barnes.
Noted by Cleveland.com’s Doug Lesmerises, this is a collective boost for the 10 assistants compared to last year.
Ohio State's 10 assistant coaches in 2019 will make $7.245 million in base salary, which is about $240,000 more than the 10 assistants made last year. https://t.co/UQsU88AlTb— Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) March 11, 2019