Ohio State recruiting: staff dishes several offers on the recruiting trail

The Ohio State Buckeyes football staff tends to keep pretty busy even in the offseason. Whether hosting top prospects on campus for visits or hitting the trail in search of the next great players, Ryan Day and his crew are rarely resting. Yesterday, that proved to be more than true as the Buckeye staff was all over the country dishing out new offers to both the 2020 and 2021 classes.

Buckeyes offer 2020 Texas Safety

The current Ohio State 2020 class is pretty heavy with offensive players committed. In fact, all but one of the eight committed players are on the offensive side of the ball. With much of the priority being for the offensive line and skill positions, the defensive secondary is still an area that the staff would like to see addressed. Each year, the Buckeyes lose guys early to the NFL Draft, and with the upcoming 2019 season sure to prove that again with the current roster players, the Buckeye staff will need to refill their stables to continue their winning ways on the field. As many of their top prospects on the board have yet to make a decision, Jeff Hafley was out yesterday dishing a new offer out to what could be another Buckeye defensive back from Texas.

Blessed to receive my 30th offer from THE Ohio State University ⭕️ #Gobuckeyes pic.twitter.com/Y6IPPKYEnj — Christian Gonzalez (@chrisgonzo28) May 9, 2019

2020 safety Christian Gonzalez (The Colony, TX/Colony HS) took to his Twitter account to announce that he was among the latest to receive the Buckeye offer on Thursday. A 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety, Christian has the frame that college coaches are looking for. With the length to be a true defender in the pass game, Gonzalez also has the strength and weight behind him to be a player in the run game. When he gets to the college of his choice, he will only get stronger and faster, but the foundation that he has right now is prime for the picking. With nearly 30 offers, top-tier programs such as Alabama, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and Ohio State are vying for his services, but as it stands now, any team could be in the driver’s seat. As this relationship starts to grow and make up for lost time, look for Gonzalez to get to campus either this summer or fall before the Buckeyes can become the team to beat.

2021 sees multiple offers in Colorado

Sam Hart (Aurora, CO/Cherokee Trail HS), a 6-foot-5, 225 pound tight end in the 2021 class announced via his Twitter account that Ohio State had offered him. Checking in as the 12th best TE in the 2021 class, Hart is also considered a top-350 player nationally, and the fifth best player in Colorado for his class regardless of position. Seeing his recruitment really take off as of late, the Ohio State offer to many is the biggest as it joins schools such as Colorado, Colorado State, Utah, and Arkansas to already be after his abilities. With the Buckeyes being in on Hart this early in the game, it could be a great advantage for Ohio State. With Ryan Day’s offense sure to only develop even more under his first full season as head coach, Sam will be one to pay close attention to how this offense uses the tight end position. If all goes well, Hart could be a name to keep an eye on.

After a great call I am so excited and thankful to announce I have received an offer from THEE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY! Thank you @ryandaytime @CoachTonyAlford @warriorqbcoach @coachjajczyk #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/HxRr7xIs3N — Sam Hart (@sam_hart82) May 9, 2019

Staying in Colorado, Trey Zuhn (Fort Collins, CO/Fossil Ridge HS) was another to earn the coveted Buckeye offer. A 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive tackle, it’s important to remember that Trey is currently only a high school sophomore. With already incredible size for the next level and two full seasons to still develop, the potential is limitless for Zuhn. In two year’s time, Trey’s 6-foot-5 frame is sure to get stronger and his game will only be more polished before stepping foot on a college campus. Currently, Trey holds five offers; with the Buckeyes joining his recruitment rather early, it’s another chance to build a strong connection with him that will set them up well when he’s ready to announce his destination.

Checking in as the third best player in Colorado for 2021, Zuhn is also considered to be the 28th best offensive tackle in the class and a top-275 player nationally. Ranked as a three-star right now, it’s not out of the question to suggest that with two more seasons to go, Trey could find his way moving up the rankings toward the four-star status before too long. While it’s still way too early to name a leader for Trey, the Ohio State offer was enough to get his attention—and probably the attention of other top programs.

Last but not least, the Buckeyes weren’t done in Colorado as they headed to Littleton to offer yet another tight end prospect. This time, Terrance Ferguson, 6-foot-5, 220-pound TE/receiver duo was the final Colorado recipient of an Ohio State offer. The fourth best prospect in the state for his class, Terrance is also the eleventh best at his position. A hybrid of sorts, Ferguson has the ability like current Buckeye tight end Jeremy Ruckert to lineup out wide as a receiver as well as on the line. A mismatch type of prospect, Terrance receiving the Ohio State offer is bound to see his recruitment take off even more in the near future.

After another great talk with @CoachTonyAlford and The Ohio State football coaching staff, I’m honored to receive an offer from @OhioStateFB God is great! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/MQ8v6oobXG — Terrance Ferguson (@Tf3four) May 9, 2019

Quick Hits: