Ohio State offers make their way to multiple prospects

The Ohio State Buckeyes were back at it again on the recruiting trail. Wednesday brought new offers, and the Twitter announcement of an upcoming unofficial visit from a Maryland recruit. Let’s take a look at some of the newest members of the recruiting circuit to pick up an OSU offer.

Offers galore

Over the course of the day, multiple offers were announced on Twitter. In the early afternoon, 2021 wide receiver Gavin Blackwell (Monroe, NC / Sun Valley) made it known that he was one of the lucky ones to have a chance to don the scarlet and gray.

All Glory to God .. I am Extremely Blessed and Excited to say I’ve just received an offer from my CHILDHOOD DREAM SCHOOL .. THE Ohio State University! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/JpDUxuaFZ6 — Gavin Blackwell (@Gavo2times_) May 15, 2019

Blackwell doesn’t have a composite rating, but 247sports has him graded as a four-star. In addition, they have the 5-foot-11.5 wideout as the 144th best prospect in the class, the 26th best WR, and the 12th best recruit in North Carolina.

He has over 20 offers already, including Florida, Penn State and Tennessee. Early 247sports crystal ball predictions lean toward schools closer to him (North Carolina and South Carolina).

With OSU in the mix now, things now get a little interesting. Zone 6 has produced some spectacular wide receivers, and with Brian Hartline as the newly installed position coach, expect more elite WRs to gain Ohio State offers.

Believe it or not, that wasn’t the only offer that went out to a North Carolina prospect. In the evening, four-star athlete Gabriel Stephens (Mount Holly, NC / Mountain Island Charter) announced his Ohio State offer.

Again, his recruiting grade is not available on all the sites, but 247sports has issued their early grade for Mount Holly, N.C., native. Standing at 6-foot-3, the Buckeyes are just the latest big-name team to come calling. With a reported 18 offers already, OSU joins the likes of Duke, Auburn, NC State and Florida for the all-around player. Right now it appears to be South Carolina in the lead, as they hold a unanimous score in the crystal ball.

Staying in the 2021 class, the Buckeyes also made an offer to offensive lineman Riley Mahlman.

Blessed to have received an offer from The Ohio State University!!! ⚪️ #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/Wgdj0ZYpYc — Riley Mahlman (@riley_mahlman) May 15, 2019

The Lakeville, Minn., product — like Blackwell — doesn’t have a full recruiting grade yet, but 247sports has already given their input on where the offensive lineman stacks up. A four-star, the recruiting site has Mahlman as the 143rd best overall prospect, the 20th best offensive tackle in the class, and the best recruit coming out of Minnesota.

While he doesn’t hold many offers, they come from Big Ten schools. Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern and Wisconsin join the Buckeyes in the pursuit of Lakeville South standout.

One last offer we’ll look at from Wednesday belonged to Greg Penn III. Coming from the Maryland powerhouse DeMatha Catholic, Penn III is a four-star inside linebacker. 247sports has him as the 11th best ILB in the 2021 class, and the ninth best prospect coming out of the Old Line State.

Honored To Receive An Offer From The Ohio State University! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/HQ0zeZUpAU — Greg Penn III (@3golivee_) May 15, 2019

Unlike the other three prospects that were mentioned already, Penn III falls closer to Ohio State’s recruiting pipeline. The Buckeyes have had recent success in Maryland, including the likes of defensive end Chase Young and quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In fact, Young played for DeMatha Catholic before committing to OSU.

The Maryland connection should definitely help Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, and even more so if Young becomes a top draft pick in 2020.

It should be a huge battle for Penn III, as Alabama, Penn State, Michigan and Maryland have already made it known that they’d want the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder on their respective squads.

A weekend visit

Changing it up, one Maryland prospect got the Twitter world hyped up for his impending visit to Ohio State this weekend.

2021 center Ryan Linthicum (Damascus, MD / Damascus) will be coming to Columbus on May 18 for an unofficial visit with the program. 247sports has him as a four-star, but he’s considered the best center, and fifth best prospect in Maryland.

We are a long way away from any of the 2021 recruiting prospects making final decisions, but the sooner the Buckeyes can make a positive impression, the better footing they’ll have.