Ohio State recruiting: staff continues to send out new offers hoping for big return

With prospect football camp season underway, the Ohio State Buckeyes staff has had their fair share of chances already early this summer to host several of Ohio’s (and top national) kids from the 2021 class and beyond. Each week the Buckeyes are putting on their summer camps, and while not all names are new to the recruiting scene, Ryan Day and his crew are sending out new offers almost daily, hoping to see it pay off in the near future. With big time visitor weekends on the way in the coming weeks, Ohio State’s recruiting efforts have really been ramping up.

2021 offensive tackle earns Buckeye offer

In the current 2020 Ohio State recruiting class, there are already five offensive lineman in the fold for Ryan Day. A priority for this class to say the least, the offensive staff knew they needed to restock the shelves a bit. While this current cycle is already large in number, top programs know that you have to recruit for the offensive and defensive lines each and every year. While many 2021 guys have already gotten the Ohio State offer, more offers have been sporadically sent out the last few weeks with the Buckeyes hosting one-day football camps in Columbus. This week was much of the same story.

Yesterday, 2021 offensive tackle prospect, Michael Gonzalez (Monroe, NC /Sun Valley) announced via his Twitter account that his latest offer was from Ohio State. A 6-foot-4, 290-pound tackle, Michael does not currently hold a 247sports ranking due to his class status, but with an impressive Ohio State offer now in the fold, you can bet that his ranking will likely follow suit. Currently, Gonzalez holds just over double-digit offers from the likes of Illinois, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Louisville. As stated though, with the Buckeyes now being arguably his most notable offer to date, it’s just a matter of time before other top programs come calling his name as well.

Honored to have EARNED an offer from The Ohio State University! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/A7tJfRqW1T — Michael Gonzalez (@mgonzalez_71) June 13, 2019

Gonzalez camped at Ohio State last week, and while he didn’t leave with the offer in hand, he obviously impressed the staff enough as — a week later — he earned that Buckeye offer. With many other prospects still on the market for the Buckeyes in the 2021 class, it’s hard to say how serious this recruitment is with it being this new. Look for the Buckeyes to really start ramping up their efforts with Michael, and if another unofficial visit comes soon, that will really tell how both parties feel about each other.

4-star 2020 prospect ready for OSU official

One area where the Buckeyes always recruit well is on the defensive line. With Larry Johnson, who is thought by many to be the best coach in college football at his position, and the Buckeyes more than proven track record at developing their defensive lineman, it’s easy to see why the cycle of success continues to repeat itself. Sure enough, this fall with Chase Young already projected to be a first round talent for the 2020 NFL Draft, it would be just another notch in Larry Johnson’s belt and testimony for Ohio State as the king of defensive line play and recruiting.

This weekend, a prospect that could keep the success train moving right along will make his official visit to Ohio State. Houston native Vernon Broughton, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive tackle arrives later today for his weekend stay in Columbus. Thought by many experts to be the highest Ohio State target at the position besides the in-state Ohio guys, Vernon will surely see the red carpet rolled out for he and his family while on their stay. Ranked as the nation’s sixth best at his position, Broughton is also the 10th best player in an always loaded state of Texas for the 2020 cycle. A high four-star prospect, Vernon holds over 20 offers from many of the top elite programs.

For the Buckeyes to receive one of his five allotted official visits, it proves Ohio State is a serious contender in his recruitment. With the 247sports crystal ball predictions all in favor of Texas, Larry Johnson and Ryan Day will make sure this official visit weekend lasts in his mind and gives him serious reason to pick Ohio State for his college destination. With the events set to start today, this will be one to watch closely in the coming days.

Quick Hit: