Following an official visit to the Ohio State campus over the weekend, Pickerington Central rising-senior Ty Hamilton officially committed to play his college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday afternoon. Hamilton becomes just the second defensive commitment to the Buckeyes’ 2020 class joining safety Lejond Cavazos.

Hamilton had been considered a Buckeye lean for the past month after Ryan Day extended an offer just a few weeks back on May 28. Once that offer came through, then question was when — not if — the Pickerington star would commit to Ohio State. It seems that his weekend visit to Ohio State answered any questions he had, and convinced him to pull the trigger and join Ohio State’s 2020 class.

Hamilton is currently a three-star prospect, currently rated as the 31st best player coming out of the state of Ohio in the 2020 recruiting class. In addition to the Buckeyes, he was entertaining offers from Michigan, Penn State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, and another dozen schools.

Ty Hamilton is the younger brother of OSU senior defensive tackle Davon Hamilton.

Check out Hamilton’s junior year highlights here: