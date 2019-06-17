Ohio State recruiting: recapping the offers from the weekend

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a very good weekend on the recruiting trail. But before we tell you how it started, let’s tell you how it ended. Spoiler: There was a mighty boom.

Three-star defensive lineman Ty Hamilton announced his verbal commitment to the Bucks’ 2020 recruiting class. An in-state prospect, he becomes the 12th member of the class—helping pace OSU to the No. 7 ranking nationally. Prior to Hamilton’s commitment, Ryan Day and company were already having a great weekend. A handful of recruits picked up offers, while a handful more were taking a visit. Let’s recap who picked up offers, and who made their way to Columbus.

The Beyond

Let’s focus on this trio of 2021 prospects that now have the opportunity to play their college football at THE Ohio State University.

First up, an Ohio product. Safety Jaylen Johnson (Cincinnati / La Salle) made his scarlet and gray offer known Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

A comprehensive grade hasn’t been given to the 6-foot-1 defensive back yet, but 247sports has him graded as an early three-star. With OSU in the fold, that’s another FBS offer in his possession. However, his Power 5 offers are only Ohio State and Iowa State.

Cincinnati has thrown an offer into the arena, and judging by how well Luke Fickell has recruited in and around the Cincy area, the Bearcats will be a strong opponent for the Buckeyes.

Not long after Johnson’s offer, a wide receiver in the class jumped on Twitter to tell of the good news.

Dekel Crowdus (Lexington, KY / Frederick Douglass) now has the chance to be a member of Zone 6. Like Johnson, he doesn’t have a composite grade but does hold a three-star in the eyes of 247sports.

Sooner or later, Crowdus’ recruitment should be taking off. 247sports has him as the No. 1 receiver in Kentucky for 2021, and he’s already fielding offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall and Penn State. It seems like the local/regional schools know he’s a top talent. Now, just wait until he goes national.

Fortunately for the Bucks, they have Brian Hartline on their side to recruit the wideout position. Hartline’s ability to understand the kids is a huge advantage, and may be the x-factor in the race for Crowdus.

Minutes later, safety Bryce Steele (Alexandria, VA / Episcopal) announced his offer from OSU.

For a 2021 recruit that doesn’t have a composite recruiting grade, he’s gotten top-tier programs to notice his ability. Already holding 15 offers, the likes of Michigan, Maryland, Penn State and Notre Dame have come calling. Being a Virginia kid, it’s no surprise that Virginia and Virginia Tech are in the mix, too.

But, with the way Al Washington and Larry Johnson have been recruiting, they may hold the upper hand as Steele’s recruitment begins to take flight.

The way beyond

Even though Ohio State is prepping to get Justin Fields and Gunnar Hoak ready for the 2019-20 season as the quarterbacks to be, you can never look too far into the future.

Steve Angeli, a QB in the 2022 recruiting class, picked up an offer over the weekend after camping.

The New Jersey prospect isn’t the first recruit in the ‘22 class to be offered by the Bucks. In fact, he’s the third.

Definitely remember his name as we wrap up the 2019-20 season, and when his recruitment really takes hold in the next year.

In town

We also had some visits over the weekend. One visit in particular we’ll focus on is that of four-star safety Chris Thompson Jr. A member of the 2020 class, the Duncanville, Texas, native posted photos on Twitter—with him donning the scarlet and gray.

Holding over 35 offers, the likes of Texas and Alabama are in the mix for the seventh best safety in the class. The Longhorns appear to be the team in the driver’s seat — they have all seven of the 247sports crystal ball predictions — but never discount a visit to see The Horseshoe.