Ohio State set to host even more recruits this month

As we enter the summer months, Ohio State’s coaching staff is going to be getting even busier. The staff will be preparing this year’s team for the upcoming season and on top of that, they will also be hosting the country’s top recruits in order to keep the machine that is Ohio State football in pristine condition.

Monday, we talked about some of the recruits that would be visiting the program later this month, and now we know that the team will be playing host to at least two more, one as soon as this week.

A 2021 athlete, Daylan Carnell (Indianapolis, IN / Ben Davis), will be visiting Ohio State’s campus this Thursday for the football program’s skill/big man camp. The news was announced by his father via Twitter early Monday morning.

Carnell, who has yet to receive a star ranking in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, plays both WR and DB for his high school team and has shown he has the speed and athleticism required to play at the next level since his freshman season.

And while he may not have a star ranking yet, he has begun to build an impressive list of scholarship offers. Schools like Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Indiana, Nebraska and Purdue have offered him and Wisconsin and Ohio State have both shown interest.

Carnall has a chance to impresses the Ohio State coaching staff at the camp Thursday, and will hope to leave with an offer from the school.

As was previously mentioned, he has yet to be ranked in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but the recruiting database has him listed as a three-star prospect in their rankings and he is their No. 33 athlete and No. 339 overall prospect.

We also learned Monday that 2020 running back DeaMonte Trayanum (Akron, OH / Archbishop Hoban) will be taking an official visit to Ohio State in the coming weeks. The four-star RB took an official visit to Arizona State last weekend, and plans to visit Wisconsin, Ohio State and Penn State all this month.

Bill Greene of 247Sports had the chance to speak with Trayanum regarding the schools he has decided to take official visits to, and when asked about Ohio State he had only good things to say.

“Things are good at Ohio State and I have a good relationship with both (assistant coach) Tony Alford and (head coach) Ryan Day,” he said. “Coach Day was my area recruiter under Coach (Urban) Meyer, so I know him well. They want me as a running back and they aren’t recruiting me for any other position.”

The date Trayanum has set for his Ohio State visit is June 17, just three days before he takes his final official visit to Big Ten foe Penn State. And while it is perceived that being the last stop on a recruits official visit tour is best, Ohio State will have the opportunity to show him what all the program has to offer him.

Currently, Ohio State is the runaway favorite to land a commitment from Trayanum. The 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have the Buckeyes as the favorites with 88-percent of the eight predictions cast.

The Buckeyes have yet to secure a commitment at the position in this year’s class, but that doesn’t mean the momentum is down. The program looks to be the leader in not only Trayanum’s recruitment but also looks to be the favorite for five-star RB Kendall Milton.

If Ryan Day is able to earn commitments from both Trayanum and Milton, Big Ten defensive coordinators will be having nightmares for years to come.

