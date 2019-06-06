Big visit day for Ohio State football

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had a pretty good week on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday, they picked up the commitment of the top kicker in the country, Jake Seibert, and made the top-5 for four-star safety Lathan Ransom.

Thursday will be another big day for the Bucks and Ryan Day, as a couple talented 2020 recruits will visit Columbus: Isaiah Hackett and Jaiden Francois.

I will be at Ohio state Thursday — Zay Hackett (@isaiah_hackett) June 5, 2019

columbus ohio tomorrow — 2️⃣✈️ (@jHumble22) June 5, 2019

Hackett is a three-star athlete, according to 247sports, and comes from East High School (OH). He’s a homestate kid with a few offers from Ohio MAC schools; Bowling Green, Akron and Kent State have showed interest for the Warren, Ohio, native.

He doesn’t hold a composite score from 247sports, but the recruiting service has him listed in their own rankings as the 69th best prospect in the Buckeye State, 157th cornerback in the class, and 1,841st overall recruit.

Francois is a four-star Miami Hurricanes verbal pledge, but is still looking at what colleges have to offer. He holds over 10 offers, with the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, Penn State, Georgia and LSU chasing the ‘Canes for Francois. In the 247sports composite, Francois ranks as the 24th CB and 44th best Florida prospect in the ‘20 recruiting cycle. The South Dade (Fla.) standout has three crystal ball predictions, with all leaning toward the Hurricanes.

Top of the lists

Even before the visits go full swing, the Buckeyes got a little boost. Wednesday brought a top list—and the scarlet and gray making the cut.

On Twitter, three-star strong side defensive end Cam Large (Dedham, MA / Noble And Greenough School) unveiled his top-4 schools.

Ohio State joins Alabama, Georgia and Wisconsin as finalists to land the 15th best recruit in next season’s class. Large has over 25 offers, so slimming the list down involved leaving out a lot of quality programs like LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Boston College.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Large has shown the ability to play at the elite level. Take a look at some of his highlights from a clip uploaded to Hudl.

And in the waning hours of Tuesday, the Buckeyes made the top-3 for four-star tight end Jalin Conyers.

After a lot of thinking and a lot of prayer these are my Top 3 schools I will be deciding between #AGTG #BoomerSooner #GoDawgs #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/DcGyPsqzA5 — Jalin Conyers (@J_Conyers_2020) June 5, 2019

Georgia, Oklahoma and OSU are the three teams left in the race for the sixth best TE in 2020. While OU is seen as a favorite to land the 6-foot-4 product of Gruver, Texas, recent unofficial visits to see the Bulldogs and Buckeyes make things interesting. Right before May ended, Conyers took an unofficial to Ohio State (May 29), and quickly followed that up with a trip to Georgia (May 30). LSU got an unofficial with him on June 1, but —as you can see— they didn’t make the top-3.

Quick hit