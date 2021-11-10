Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Purdue comes to Columbus looking to shock the world — again.

Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! We will be now be coming at you twice a week to preview and recap each Ohio State game as well as any and all Buckeye news. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Ohio State opened up as 20-point favorites against Purdue, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook, which seems pretty high given the Buckeyes’ struggles against Nebraska and the Boilermakers’ upset against Michigan State. Ohio State fans are well aware of what can happen when you don’t take Jeff Brohm’s team seriously, and their win over the Spartans has only accentuated what this squad is capable of when playing the role of spoiler.

Gene and Josh break down what went wrong the last time these two teams met, and discuss why this year’s game will be different. The guys certainly don’t think this will be a walk in the park for the Buckeyes, but Ohio State can win comfortably if they execute and fix some of their silly mistakes from the past couple games.

As always, Go Bucks.

