Play Like a Girl podcast: About last weekend...

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back! Meredith didn’t get to watch Ohio State’s nailbiter against Nebraska, so Megan caught her up on a less-than-stellar rushing performance from TreVeyon Henderson, questionable comments from CJ Stroud and fireworks from kicker (yes, the kicker) Noah Ruggles.

But wait there’s more! Because college hoops started tonight and (though the pair didn’t know it at the time), the Buckeyes notched their first win of the season over Akron. Of course, Ohio State has a premiere matchup against the Duke Blue Devils coming up at the end of the month as part of Coach K’s farewell tour.

Speaking of coaching stability (or lack thereof), Meredith and Megan get into the mid-season firings of an unprecedented nine coaches...and marvel at one of them was not, in fact, Nebraska’s Scott Frost.

