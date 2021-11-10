4-star OT from Florida planning Ohio State visit for next weekend

Ohio State eyes the opportunity to make a big impression of one of the best offensive tackles in the 2023 class as a visit is in the works. While that was one bit of good news that came about on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, there was some not so good news as an in-state blue-chip prospect in 2022 could be headed elsewhere.

Kirkland plans OSU trip

According to Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, 2023 four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland of Dr. Phillips (FL) is planning on making a visit to Columbus to check out the Buckeyes in action against Michigan State on November 20th.

Hodge noted that Kirkland, the No. 9 offensive tackle prospect in the class, was originally slated to visit Ohio State back in early September but the visit would never come to fruition. Now, about two months later, Kirkland intends on making that trip and if it does happen, it would give the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa a massive opportunity to make a jump as real players in this recruitment.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder is currently slotted as the No. 122 overall prospect in his class and the 26th highest graded prospect from the state of Florida. Kirkland, an Orlando native, has been a target of Ohio State dating back to July of last year when he picked up an offer from the program.

Buckeyes out for Wagner?

When it comes to the offensive line recruiting haul in the 2022 recruiting class for Ohio State, there is still work to be done and it is no secret. The Buckeyes currently have a trio of offensive tackles committed in four-star Tegra Tshabola of Lakota West (OH), George Fitzpatrick of Cherry Creek (CO), and three-star Avery Henry of St. Clairsville (OH).

While the expectation is that Ryan Day will add a couple of other offensive trench pieces to the group, it looks as if four-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner of Wayne (OH) will not be one of those. In an announcement preview by On3.com, Jeremy Crabtree notes that “intel indicates this is really a race between the Nittany Lions and Wildcats” for Wagner.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder recently revealed a top five group that included both of the programs that Crabtree says are the likely beneficiary of a Wagner pledge. The three others that were included were Maryland, Notre Dame, and Ohio State.

Wagner is set to makes his decision this Thursday at 2:30 PM EST and if indeed the Buckeyes are not the pick, it will only magnify the importance of a few key prospects on the offensive line as the signing day periods inch closer and closer.

Quick Hits