Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 10, 2021

On the Gridiron

Ohio State slides into College Football Playoff’s top four, joining Georgia, Alabama and Oregon

- Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Michigan now ranked ahead of Michigan State despite losing the head-to-head...

@OhioStateFB moves up to the top 4 and @UMichFootball jumps into the top 6 in the latest CFP rankings! pic.twitter.com/3EPsXPVSM9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 10, 2021

Four Buckeyes named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year watch list

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud named Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist

- Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson will practice Tuesday after missing Nebraska game

- Staff, The Athletic

Car-crunching George Karlaftis and four more Purdue players Ohio State football fans should worry about

- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com

It appears that Justin Fields guy is still pretty good!

The highest-graded QB in Week 9



Justin Fields - 90.5 pic.twitter.com/P66qIlBZeN — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 9, 2021

How Stroud, JSN’s growing chemistry serves as bright spot for Ohio State’s lost offense

- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com

Quarterback Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Ohio State’s Jack Miller suspended indefinitely, Quinn Ewers is ‘making progress

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Mike Mayock admits Raiders drafted Damon Arnette despite ‘significant concern’ with character

- Levi Damien, USA Today

On the Hardwood

Taylor Alums Chris Holtmann, John Groce prepare for emotional opener

- Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Jamari Wheeler feeling at home at Ohio State, excited to begin career as a Buckeye

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Day by day, Kyle Young improving as he eyes Ohio State return

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Moments that mattered: Ohio State’s 67-66 season-opening victory over Akron

- Connor Lemons, LGHL

Zed Key’s game-winning layup seals 67-66 win over Akron; E.J. Liddell carries Buckeyes

- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com

Zed Key called GAME.

Zed Key gets it done at the last second and @OhioStateHoops comes out on top! pic.twitter.com/lgwkDlUbqn — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) November 10, 2021

Women’s Basketball: Greene suffers season-ending knee injury

- Patrick Engels, The Lantern

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Women’s Swim and Dive: Akron, Denison up next for Buckeyes

- Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: Dobeš earns B1G Second Star of the Week accolades

- Ohio State Athletics

Track and Field: Indoor and outdoor schedules announced

- Ohio State Athletics