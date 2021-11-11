Bucketheads Podcast: Reacting to Ohio State’s narrow victory over Akron

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday morning throughout the regular season.

This week, Connor and Justin give their thoughts on Ohio State’s (1-0) narrow 67-66 victory over Akron (0-1) on opening night. With less than an hour to collect their thoughts after the game, Land-Grant Holy Land’s leading basketball writers jumped on the mic to try and piece together Ohio State’s near-disaster in the Schottenstein Center Tuesday evening.

The guys also (briefly) preview Ohio State’s next two games — Niagara and Bowling Green — and Justin gives a quick rundown of other noteworthy Big Ten and MAC results from opening night.

