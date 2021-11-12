Buck Off Podcast: The history of the Spoilermakers, CFP reaction, and the legend of Noah Ruggles

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams to get you guys excited for Ohio State’s cross-division matchup against Purdue, where the Buckeyes will be looking to avoid the same fate as Iowa and MSU.

We begin the show by discussing some of the biggest stories from the week, starting with a conversation about the run game and why Ohio State’s offense isn’t bad. Next, we get into why Purdue has been able to be a dangerous team when the Boilermakers are punching above their weight. We also get into a lengthy discussion on why everyone in CFB is actually bad.

After opening as a 20-point favorite, DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Buckeyes as a 21-point favorite with an over/under set at 63 points.

Moving forward, we get into an in depth conversation on the CFP rankings as we react live to their release, and we talk about some of the bigger decisions the committee made. Purdue being ranked is actually a good thing for the Buckeyes, because they always seem to blow it when they’re ranked.

We get into the history of the Spoilermakers, and surprisingly enough this did not give us the immense confidence we thought it would when we looked into the history. We breakdown the matchups Purdue has played in after upsetting top-five opponents.

Lastly, we close out the show with an in-depth preview of what the Buckeyes will need to do to beat Purdue and the keys to a successful game for Ohio State.

Connect with the Show

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330