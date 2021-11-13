BOOOOOOOOOM! Ohio State lands commitment from 5-star 2023 safety Alex “Sonny” Styles

The Buckeyes are preparing to play a huge cross division matchup against Purdue, but they already secured a huge win with the commitment of class of 2023 5-star safety Sonny Styles out of Pickerington Central (OH).

In a major recruiting battle against Notre Dame (Style’s brother plays there) and a who’s who of other schools Ohio State secured the commitment of a second generation Buckeye. Al Washington was his primary recruiter and led the way in securing the commitment of the multi-talented Styles who will come in with extremely high expectations due to his versatility.

Styles is current the eight ranked player nationally, the number one player at his position, and the best player in Ohio according in the 247sports Composite rankings. He becomes the third player to join the 2023 class for Ohio State joining Ty Lockwood and Joshua Padilla.

Looking at tweets from some current commits the work for the Buckeyes might not be done this weekend, so stay on the lookout. Until then enjoy the what is hopefully the first win of this Saturday for the Buckeyes.

Check out Sonny Styles’ highlight tape below: