Instant Recap: Ohio State rolls Purdue with an emphatic offensive performance

Ohio State derails the upset-minded Purdue early in a 59-31 blowout. The Buckeyes’ offense clicked on all cylinders, and the defense was able to limit the Purdue offense enough to build a huge lead.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

In this episode of the Land Grant Holy-Land’s instant recap podcast, Jordan and Chris have their most positive recap yet, and it starts with Ohio State’s first win of the day in the recruitment of Sonny Styles.

Then they discuss what went right for the offense, including big days from all three receivers and the two running backs. They go into how the offense got back on track and how they were able to attack Purdue’s tough front seven to put up an explosive scoring output.

We continue on discussing the minor defensive struggles and how Purdue’s offense was executing well. Ohio State avoided big plays for the most part, and we discuss what the defense will need to do as we move into the home stretch.

At the end of the show, we get into some of our favorite moments and our biggest takeaways from the game, including Ryan Day getting in his bag as a play-caller, two thousand-yard players, and Jerron Cage just making plays.

Up next for the Buckeyes: Time to get back into the film room and prepare for a tough Michigan State led by Kenneth Walker.

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB