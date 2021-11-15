I-70 Football Podcast: A Big Ten East showdown is looming

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

This Big Ten football season is the gift that keeps on giving, which is fitting because it is officially holiday season. With two games left, there are three teams in play to become the Big Ten East champion, and a few teams — namely Penn State — looking to play spoiler. There are at least three but maybe four teams in play for the West division crown as well. Two weeks with a trip to Indy on the line? Sign me up for that.

Dante and Jordan discuss Ohio State welcoming Michigan State to Columbus in what serves as a prelim game for the eventual East Division champ. This is a winner-take-all scenario, as the loser is out of the running and the winner sets up a one-game showdown against either Michigan or Penn State. Can Michigan State defeat the death star or will OSU roll as expected? Wisconsin and Minnesota look to get victories to set up a winner takes the crown showdown in the West as well. There are eight teams eligible for bowl contention, and two — Maryland and Rutgers — are 5-5 and looking to upset Michigan and Penn State respectively with hopes to reach the six-win mark.

In their weekly pit stops, Jordan discusses Ohio State’s legendary trio of wide receivers and why even if you’re not an OSU fan you should take the time to appreciate these players. Dante talks about college basketball and the pinnacle of sports viewing when almost every sport is on tv at the same time.

